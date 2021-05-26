Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Accepting Applications for COVID-19 Business Relief Grant

montgomeryohio.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Montgomery is partnering with Hamilton County Planning and Development to provide grants in the amount of $5,000 to local businesses using Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds. Eligible businesses can utilize the funds to prevent and respond to COVID-19 and/or reimburse eligible expenses incurred from March 15, 2020, through May 1, 2021. All applicants must certify that they have created or retained at least one low/moderate-income job.

www.montgomeryohio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Application Development#Business Development#Grant Funds#Eligible Businesses#Eligible Expenses#Submission#July#City Hall#Questions#Montgomery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County CDC Community Outreach Program resumes June 14

The Clarendon County CDC will resume its Community Outreach Program beginning on Monday, June 14, 2021. This initiative is funded through the Department of Commerce and eligible applicants are the elderly (65 and over), low-to-moderate income, handicapped/disabled individuals, and households with children ages 5-16. The categories for funding are food, back-to-school clothing, and utility bills. IF YOU RECEIVED ASSISTANCE FROM THE CDC IN 2020, PLEASE DO NOT APPLY SO THAT OTHERS MAY HAVE A CHANCE. Applicants must make their own copies of current proof of income information, photo ID's of everyone 18 years or older live in the household, and a copy of their utility bill and submit these when returning their applications. The procedure for picking up applications is as follows, and there will be NO exceptions: Applications may be picked up from 12 - 3 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only from the CDC office at 625 Spencer St. Please sign-in, pick up ONE application from the table located in front of the office, and immediately leave the premises. If there is inclement weather, arrangements will be made. The application has all the information that is required to assist in its completion. According to Mrs. King, "This program should reach a large portion of our under served citizens and offer support to our families with school age children with back-to-school clothing." There will be NO long lines, congregating, or large groups allowed in order to maintain safety protocols.
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

County Regional Railroad Authority elects leadership, amends budget

The Washington County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the Regional Railroad Authority June 1, elected its leadership for 2021, electing Commissioner Wayne Johnson as chair and Commissioner Stan Karwoski as vice chair. The authority also approved a budget amendment to a contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates to add $13,000 to...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Housing Affordability in Las Cruces

Commentary: The League of Women Voters studies and takes positions on public policy issues at the local, state, and national levels. Based on a local housing study completed in 2012, the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico (LWVSNM) supports efforts to increase the availability of safe housing that is affordable to moderate- and low-income households. Actions the League endorses include housing options, such as those appropriate for seniors, the disabled, and first-time home buyers; a variety of types of housing for rent and purchase integrated within the community; and strategies such as use of public-private partnerships and grants, rehabilitation, fee waivers, and a housing trust fund and land bank to promote housing affordability.
Princeton, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

More than 2,900 children to Benefit from Princeton Area Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund grants for summer programs

The Princeton Area Community Foundation has awarded $199,000 in COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund grants to nonprofits holding summer programs that will include instruction to help students overcome learning loss caused by the pandemic. “Through these grants, we are helping 25 nonprofits engage 2,900 children in educational and social-emotional learning...
New York City, NYhamlethub.com

$800 Million from The COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program is Now Available

Small Businesses Experiencing Financial Hardship Due to COVID-19 Can Now Apply for Grants of Up to $50,000. Governor Proposed Legislation Waiving Taxes on Grants. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that applications are now open for the $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The program reimburses New York small businesses with grants of up to $50,000 for COVID-related expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021. Grants will be awarded to small and micro businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, with priority being given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including minority- and women-owned business enterprises, service-disabled veteran-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses, and businesses located in economically distressed communities.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Rec Council accepts feedback until June 20

Chaffee Recreation Council’s draft Chaffee Recreation Plan will be available for public feedback until June 20, offering the public time to review elements of the plan and provide comments on the Envision Chaffee County website. The plan’s goals are to protect natural resources, maintain exceptional outdoor experiences and sustain the...
New York City, NYRomesentinel.com

State taking applications for small business pandemic recovery grants

ALBANY — Speaker Carl Heastie, Small Business Committee Chair Al Stirpe and Economic Development Committee Chair Harry Bronson have announced that New York is accepting grant applications for its COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The Small Business Recovery Program was established earlier this year as part of the...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Merrill accepting grant applications for American Rescue Plan Act Funding

Local organizations can now apply to receive grant funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Grant application forms should be completed and returned to the Clerk/Treasurer’s Office at Merrill City Hall, 1004 E. First St., Merrill, as soon as possible. An end date for the program has not yet been set and will remain in effect “until further notice or until allocated funds are exhausted,” according to a press release issued by Merrill City Administrator Dave Johnson.
North Liberty, IAnorthlibertyiowa.org

North Liberty Offers Housing Rehabilitation Program

Qualifying North Liberty homeowners are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $25,000 towards specific home projects, including those that remove barriers to remaining in your home and exterior improvements. The deadline to apply is July 6, 2021. This program, in partnership with the East Central Iowa Council of...
Binghamton, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

$800 Million In COVID-19 Relief Money Available For NYS Small Businesses

Applications are now open for the New York State Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. The state has allocated $800 million in funds to be awarded to small businesses affected by the pandemic. Eligible businesses selected will receive grants between the amounts of $5,000 and $50,000. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was...
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

SBA rolls out $100M grant program to help small businesses after Covid-19

Mesquite, TX – June 10, 2021 – The Small Business Administration (SBA) is launching a $100 million grant program to connect small businesses with federal relief programs. Through the Community Navigator Pilot Program, the SBA plans to strengthen their outreach to small businesses in underserved communities by partnering with states, local governments, SBA resource partners and other organizations.
Politicssoonerpolitics.org

Results From the Lawton Community Needs Online Survey Are Here!

The wait is over, we now have all the results from the Community Needs Online Survey from the City of Lawton in conjunction with the Lawton Housing and Community Development Division. Awhile back Lawtonians were invited to take and be a part of the survey that would assist city leaders with future projects and addressing needs within the community. Citizens had the chance to express what areas are in need of improvement and identified issues that are in need of attention and or change. Continue reading…
Maryland Statemyeasternshoremd.com

Maryland Wine and Grape Promotion Fund accepting grant applications

ANNAPOLIS — The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Maryland Wine and Grape Growing is accepting grant applications for funding from the Maryland Wine and Grape Promotion Fund. The fund seeks to promote the production and consumption of Maryland wine, and increase growth of commercial wine grapes across the state, according to...