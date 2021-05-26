Gail M. Daniel – Bloomington, MN

Gail M. Daniel, age 75, of Bloomington, MN passed away peacefully Friday, May 14, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the most incredible woman that had a love for everyone. She really loved sports like her beloved Vikings and Twins, and always wanted the home team to win. She also loved her family and friends dearly and spoke of them always in wonderful words of praise and love. She was the most caring and giving woman from the day she came into this world until the day heaven took her from us. She had a smile and laugh to light up the world and will forever be missed. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Norma Wichmann. Survivors include her loving son, Eric and his girlfriend, Ann; ex-husband and friend, “Skip” Clarke W. Daniel; many friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A celebration of life at Gail’s favorite place in the world Battle Lake, MN will be June 27, 2021 at 840 Lake Shore Dr., Battle Lake MN, 56515 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family care of Eric Daniel, 14435 S. 48th St. #1058, Phoenix, AZ.