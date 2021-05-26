Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, MN

Gail M. Daniel – Bloomington, MN

battlelakereview.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail M. Daniel, age 75, of Bloomington, MN passed away peacefully Friday, May 14, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the most incredible woman that had a love for everyone. She really loved sports like her beloved Vikings and Twins, and always wanted the home team to win. She also loved her family and friends dearly and spoke of them always in wonderful words of praise and love. She was the most caring and giving woman from the day she came into this world until the day heaven took her from us. She had a smile and laugh to light up the world and will forever be missed. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Norma Wichmann. Survivors include her loving son, Eric and his girlfriend, Ann; ex-husband and friend, “Skip” Clarke W. Daniel; many friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A celebration of life at Gail’s favorite place in the world Battle Lake, MN will be June 27, 2021 at 840 Lake Shore Dr., Battle Lake MN, 56515 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family care of Eric Daniel, 14435 S. 48th St. #1058, Phoenix, AZ.

battlelakereview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Battle Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bloomington, MN
Sports
Bloomington, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix#Twins#Memorials#Az#Flowers#Home Team#Cancer#Love#Survivors#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Sports
Related
Bloomington, MNhometownsource.com

New senior living apartments open in Bloomington

A new apartment complex in west Bloomington provides a variety of amenities, and a few surprises, for the seniors that call Cherrywood Pointe home. The new development at 5501 American Blvd. W. opened April 15, and features 82 apartments for independent and assisted living. The facility also featured 24 memory care apartments and 12 care suites for residents who need a greater level of daily assistance from the on-site staff.
Bloomington, MNhometownsource.com

Pond House presentation

A presentation about the connections between the Dakota and white settlers in Minnesota will be held this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House. Author Jane Lamm Carroll will discuss her studies and book about Daybreak Woman, the daughter of Grey Cloud Woman II and Thomas Anderson, and a granddaughter of fur trader James Aird and Dakota leader Wabasha I. Her presentation is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.
Bloomington, MNhometownsource.com

Bloomington hotel guest upset by being asked to pay his bill

It wasn’t the unpaid bill at a Bloomington hotel that resulted in a 27-year-old Brooklyn Park man’s arrest. The suspect was arrested, in part, for burglarizing the room, causing more than $1,000 damage. Police officers were dispatched to Super 8, 7800 Second Ave. S., at approximately 7 p.m. April 30,...
Bloomington, MNhometownsource.com

Bloomington brewery announces plans

The long-anticipated Bloomington brewery and taproom announcement has arrived:. Nine Mile Brewing Company today announced plans to open the first craft brewery and taproom to be located in Bloomington, Minn. Bob Countryman, founder and operator, has partnered with a group of local investors to establish the new gathering place at...