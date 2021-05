Founder and CEO of Apartments Near Me, an affordable housing brand focused on multi-family communities in the United States. The affordable housing industry is one of the most challenging sectors in real estate. A major factor contributing to this hurdle is indeed the housing market itself. While traditional renters more often pay attention to their financial situations, credit score and other important factors, the majority of affordable housing renters are unable to maintain that same standard. I've observed that in the low-income housing community, many tenants have poor credit or previous evictions on their record.