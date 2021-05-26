Entrepreneurial Lessons from Bruce Lee

Vidyut Jammwal, the bright young star of the Bollywood film industry, has been in today’s trends. Everyone knows about his all-around skills and how he is one of the best Martial Artists in India. Jammwal posted a photo of the google search engine where he wrote “Top martial artists in the world.” Without any surprises, and for the first time, his name was the first one on the list. He was followed by great stars from the film industry and other industries as well. The list included Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen, and Tony Jaa. Since the tender age of three, he has been learning martial arts, particularly the art form, Kalaripayattu. It must have been a dream come true for him. According to the biggest search engine, Google, Jammwal is at the top of the list of Martial Artists in the world.