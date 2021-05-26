Here’s How Optimized Leaders Create Motivation to Consistently Put in the Growth Work
Sometimes, life happens. You start your day, week, month, or even year with the best of intentions but circumstances that are out of your control can ruin those intentions. As leaders, we want to start or grow a business that helps us create freedom and margin in our lives. At the start of a new year, our emotions, hopes, and expectations are high. You may have even made some New Year’s resolutions, goals, or whatever you call them.thriveglobal.com