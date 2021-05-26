newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Here’s How Optimized Leaders Create Motivation to Consistently Put in the Growth Work

By Jason Portnoy
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, life happens. You start your day, week, month, or even year with the best of intentions but circumstances that are out of your control can ruin those intentions. As leaders, we want to start or grow a business that helps us create freedom and margin in our lives. At the start of a new year, our emotions, hopes, and expectations are high. You may have even made some New Year’s resolutions, goals, or whatever you call them.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Success#Content Marketing Success#Social Media Success#Social Business#Social Marketing#Consistent Motivation#Tremendous Strength#Technology#Emotions#External Circumstances#Overwhelming Frustration#Hopes#Blogs#Podcasts#Talk#Videos#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Why an Action Mindset Is Needed to Create Sustained Success in Life

Sustained success! A continuous thriving life! Who wouldn’t wish for that? Kyle Sullivan, a champions coach_ helping winners become champions, is your to-go-to person on life and business coaching. He stretches on the importance of an action mindset that creates sustained energy. Success is beyond knowledge and skills as there are beliefs, attitudes, and habits you must adopt.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

Learning Maturity Matters: Learning Management Survey [eBook]

Discover Why Learning Mature Matters And How The Right L&D Solution Can Help You Achieve Success. Cornerstone asked HR and learning professionals about their experiences during the COVID crisis. This eBook sheds light on how organizations rose to the challenge and adapted to deal with the obstacles they faced. It explores how during one of the most difficult times in recent history, a solid learning strategy and the right technologies helped companies bridge gaps and bring their remote teams together.
BusinessThrive Global

Jennifer Schuster of Segal Benz: “Creating a collaborative work environment”

…Creating a collaborative work environment. We are employee communicators, and we like to bounce ideas off one another and work together to get things done, and remote work can make this more complicated. We’ve become very comfortable with sitting together on Zoom or Teams video, sharing screens, and working together in real-time. We’ll grab snacks, take breaks, tend to our kids, and come back together. We’re understanding and flexible and even have fun!
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Minimize Risk When Launching Digital Products And Make Passive Income

Launching an online course or a simple digital download is the best way to make money online, right?. I mean, it’s passive income. You create once and sell multiple times. Who doesn’t want to spend a month or two creating something then watch the Stripe notifications ping as they’re sitting on a beach sipping on a cocktail?
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

5 Step Guide to Find a Mentor at Work

If you are a professional individual who wants to take career to the next level, you may think of a mentor who can guide you through. In fact, a study shows that 76% of employees think a mentor is important for career growth. Many organizations administer professional mentoring for leadership development to support employees’ growth. But if your organization doesn’t have a mentoring program, it becomes difficult to find a mentor at work.
Career Development & AdviceConscious Life News

How to Create a Better Work Order Process

Work orders are the backbone of just about any business, used to assign work to various departments and check on its progress while ensuring there are sufficient resources available to carry it out. They allow a company to know what's been started and which work is completed. Without work order management, things become disorganized and often result in lower productivity and less time.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

6 Ways To Use Microlearning To Enable Learning In The Flow of Work

"Learning in the flow of work" is a phrase first used by Josh Bersin in 2018. In his concept, he proposes that learning should be a part of the daily work of employees. He also opines that while learning in the flow of work is not necessarily the solution for every application, it’s coming fast. He believes that it’s the paradigm you should design around whenever you can. In his book, Driving Performance Through Learning, Andy Lancaster states, “Learning in the flow of work is the learning accessible during work in the workplace environment.” He also calls it "learning in the moment," as learning is undertaken without disrupting employees’ day-to-day work.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Three Powerful Ways To Protect Your Freelance Business

By Josh Kohlbach, CEO and founder of Rymera Web Co, the makers of Wholesale Suite, the No. 1 WooCommerce wholesale solution. 2021 has seen a massive rise in remote work. Especially after the pandemic hit the world, more people started opting for location-independent and remote work. That’s one reason why...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Are your career priorities changing?

Maslow’s Heirarchy of Needs has been around for decades. In case you’re not familiar with the model here’s a quick summary. It depicts the needs of human beings as five levels of a pyramid with the most fundamental at the base. The premise is that as one need is satisfied, we move on to the next, progressing up the pyramid. These five stages are:
EconomyThrive Global

Trends That Will Define the Future of Business

As an entrepreneur or a business owner, you often sit back and think about trends that will impact your business. Depending on your business, trends can either bring more significant opportunities or get in the way of some of your business. As an entrepreneur, it is vital to have an open mind and not get caught up in having a limited perspective. Let’s take a look at a few trends that will define the future of business and determine which are sustainable and offer opportunities.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Dive Into Purpose, Part 3: Uncovering Your Purpose

Founder & CEO at Advantages, a purpose-based marketing and branding agency. I guide others so their potential can be revealed. In the first two installments of the Dive into Purpose series, we defined purpose and discussed why it is critical to business success. In this installment, we are really going to dive deep and discuss how you can uncover your purpose. At Advantages, we use the word "uncover" to highlight the fact that authentic purpose isn’t created; it already exists inside you. The challenge is to recognize it and to direct it to where it is able to meet the market's needs. Let’s talk about how to uncover your purpose so you can reap the personal and professional benefits.
EconomyForbes

How (And Why) To Make Workplace Flexibility Part Of Your Customer Service Strategy

CMO at Sharpen. Helping companies see obvious ROI with our agent-first contact center platform. When the vaccines rolled out, my wife and I decided to plan a visit to her parents' house once it was safe. We hadn't seen them in a long time, so we wanted to extend our stay by a few weeks. With work being what it is, I couldn't necessarily take that much time "off" gracefully.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Forbes

Working Parents Are Exhausted And About To Jump Ship. Here’s How Leaders Can Retain Them With Workparent-Friendly Practices

Complexity is the defining business and leadership challenge of our time. But it has never felt more urgent than this moment, with the coronavirus upending life and business as we know it. Since March of 2020, we’ve been talking to leaders about what it takes to lead through the most complex and confounding problems, including the pandemic. Today we speak with Daisy Dowling, author of Workparent: The Complete Guide to Succeeding on the Job, Staying True to Yourself, and Raising Happy Kids. Dowling is an executive coach whose work centers on a simple, bold idea: that with the right support and insights, you can earn a living and build your career while being a wonderful mother or father - and remain yourself in the process. She is the Founder & CEO of Workparent, a specialty coaching, training and consulting firm that supports working mothers and fathers and organizations that employ them.
EconomyFast Company

Wrongheaded thinking about remote work and how teams can optimize for hybrid

As we move into this new paradigm of business post-pandemic, the hybrid workforce—where some team members work remote and some from the office—is our new reality. Yet today’s thinking about remote work is full of wrongheadedness and failed use cases rather than best practice. Many business leaders are still locked...
Marketingsalesbenchmarkindex.com

Are You Listening Now? How Sales Leaders Optimize Customer Listening Paths

Your customers feel like they’re talking to a brick wall. Your employees are fed up with constantly being pulled into customer interactions at random and without reason. If you were playing "The Newlywed Game," you and the customer would be far from a match made in heaven. Learn how you can optimize these interactions and improve your customer’s experience simply by assigning them to the proper resource.