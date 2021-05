When naps are good, they're really good. A short, mid-day snooze can feel like the ultimate self-care treat, leaving you feeling more refreshed and energized than before. Unfortunately, the opposite about napping is also true. There are those times when you settle down for a nap and wake up feeling far worse, questioning who you are, where you are, and how you got there. These are the kind of naps that often also mess with your ability to sleep later that night, making us wonder: Are naps even good for you?