newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

What to Do When You Realize You’re Married to a Narcissist

By Debra Whitson
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have started as a fairy tale, but now you’re wondering if your prince charming (or princess) is actually a narcissist. Don’t beat yourself up for missing the signs. Likely there were few, if any, because unfortunately narcissists can be charming, full of romantic gestures and know exactly how to make their partner feel oh so special at first. But eventually something will shift. If you’re at that point, here’s how to know if, in fact, you are married to a narcissist or not. And what you can do about it.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Narcissism#Personality Disorder#Personality Traits#Married People#Romantic Feelings#Powerful People#The Cleveland Clinic#Npd#Narcissistic Traits#Unfortunately Narcissists#Self Importance#Romantic Gestures#Practice Self Care#Friends#Overinflated Sense#Excessive Admiration#Mindfulness#High Status People#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Meditation
Related
RelationshipsLifehacker

How to Have a Conversation With Someone Who Doesn't Make Eye Contact

When it comes to public speaking, there are a few pieces of advice we hear over and over again: Know your audience. Come prepared. Make eye contact. OK, great, but for a variety of reasons, not everyone is able to make eye contact while addressing a group, or having a one-on-one conversation. And given the fact that we’ve spent the past year cooped up in our homes and interacting with people through our computer screens, even those who were comfortable making eye contact before may need a minute to get used to it again.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

What To Do When Your Wife Doesn’t Respect You

Oh no. You feel disrespected by your wife. This is definitely bad for your marriage and a poor example for any children you might have. You’ve done the best possible thing you could have in this situation, and I hope you’ll choose to feel good about it. You’ve asked great questions: Why doesn’t my wife respect me? What do I do about it?
Career Development & Adviceyoursun.com

What do you do when your dream job is a nightmare?

What happens when you land your dream job but it turns out to be anything but?. Friends, career consultants and the media inundate us with a constant barrage of advice telling us to follow our dreams, find our bliss or pursue our passions in our professional lives. Yet this kind of advice is not always easily followed.
ZoomThrive Global

Why Do You Do What You Do?

Do you wake up excited? Do you look forward to starting your week? Do you dread getting out of bed? Are you already counting down to the weekend?. It doesn’t matter what you do or what you are going through as much as “why” you are doing it or going through it.
Mental HealthThrive Global

What To Do If You Have Clinically Depressed Loved Ones

The best description I ever heard about clinical depression was from a suffering friend who told me that he felt as if he was in a cave, chipping himself out with a teaspoon, little by little. You can never solve another person’s problems; however, what you can do, is be a support.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why People With Borderline Tendencies May Have Many Estrangements

Past research has shown that cutting a large number of people out of one's life takes a toll in many ways. From an evolutionary perspective, having a high number of social estrangements could have major consequences for one's survival. A new study found that borderline personality tendencies emerged as a...
RelationshipsPleasanton Weekly

. . . People will never forget how you made them feel.

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." If we change "people" to "my spouse" this important quote will be grammatically incorrect -- and completely true. My spouse will never forget how I made him feel.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

How to Tell if Your Partner is a Narcissistic Parent and Protect Your Child

Until you have a child, you never really know what kind of parent you or your partner will be. But raising kids tends to clarify a person’s psychology, letting both strengths and weaknesses shine through. Because, whether kids are triumphant or having a tantrum, parents have a choice of reaction somewhere between selfishness and selflessness. However, for narcissistic parents the reaction will only ever be selfish in the extreme. Everything their child does is a reflection of who they are as a person, and the outcomes don’t tend to be particularly healthy. So how do you spot a narcissistic parent, or recognize those traits in yourself?
Relationship Advicekidsinthehouse.com

What You Should Do If Your Spouse is an Alcoholic

If you’re living with an alcoholic partner, you’ve probably noticed the effect it has on your family. Maybe your spouse is hungover or angry half the time and your kids are scared and confused. Meanwhile, you’re stuck trying to navigate a wide range of emotions, protect your family and seek help.
learning-mind.com

5 Signs You Are Not Being True to Yourself and Never Realized It

Do you know who you are? Yes, I’m sure you know your name, age, and many other things. But do you know your inner identity?. Knowing who you are and where you’re from is one thing, but understanding your identity apart from anyone else can be difficult. You may not realize this, but everyone you meet can leave impressions that, if you’re not careful, change certain parts of your basic character.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

12 Reasons It’s OK to Stay Friends With An Ex

Are you toying with the idea of staying friends with your ex?. Isn’t it ironic how quickly a long-term relationship can move into the past tense? Then, you both are branded with the dreaded ex- prefix. Even though you’ve parted ways as a couple, staying friends with your former mate can be mutually beneficial.
Mental HealthPWMania

What’s the Difference Between a Winner and a Narcissist?

Feeling positive about yourself is a wonderful thing. For instance, just take a look at Jordynne Grace’s body positivity project. It’s nothing short of inspiring. On the other hand, you may know someone who seems to think just a little too much of themselves. You may even wonder if they’re a bit of a narcissist. Here’s what narcissism actually is and how to tell the difference between someone who has it and someone who simply has a lot of self-confidence.
Mental HealthThought Catalog

This Is How You Be A True Friend To Yourself

Seneca wrote, “What progress, you ask, have I made? I have begun to be a friend to myself.”. I have wrestled with this idea for quite some time now because this thought is incredibly subjective, and so everyone has their own opinion of what it means to be a friend to yourself. Until recently, I really struggled to form my own opinion, as I often found myself on extreme ends of thinking depending on my state of being.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

How to Be Seen and Heard When You’re Feeling Invisible

Depending on why you feel overlooked and how it’s making you feel, it’s possible to overcome feelings of invisibility in a few different ways. In certain embarrassing or stressful situations, temporary invisibility might seem like the perfect superpower. Truly feeling invisible or ignored by the people around you, though, is another matter entirely.
Family RelationshipsFast Company

Researchers have discovered what not to do if you’re moving back in with your parents

In further proof that no topic is too domestic for scholarly analysis, researchers discovered how to navigate moving back in with your parents. “We think the findings are valuable because they provide some guidelines people can use to help ensure that ‘moving back home’ is a step forward instead of a step backward,” says Lynsey Romo, an associate professor of communication at North Carolina State University, who has coauthored a paper called “A Normative Approach to Understanding How ‘Boomerang Kids’ Communicatively Negotiate Moving Back Home.” Spoiler alert: Many do not negotiate well.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

You Might Be an INFJ If You Notice These 5 Things

INFJ is a personality type that stands for introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging. Those with this personality type are often called an advocate or idealist. They are gentle, creative, caring, and passionate about the things that mean the most to them. While INFJ’s are introverted, they are also sensitive to...
Relationshipstinybuddha.com

Why I Never Fit in Anywhere and the One Realization That’s Changed Everything

“Don’t force yourself to fit where you don’t belong.” ~Unknown. When I was young, I was a real daddy’s girl. He was so proud of me and took me everywhere with him. When my parents got divorced and my dad moved away to start a new life with a new family, I didn’t understand why he left, as I was still a child. I thought that he didn’t love me anymore. I felt abandoned and rejected. Perhaps if I’d been better behaved, prettier, cleverer then he wouldn’t have left me?