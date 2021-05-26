30 Helens agree: The Kids In The Hall have begun shooting their Amazon series

The much-anticipated series The Lord of the Rings makes a lot of talk. After breaking an impressive record, Amazon justifies the series’ exorbitant budget. The Lord of the Rings series has spilled a lot of ink since it was announced. The series produced by Amazon in the hope of rivaling the legendary HBO channel in the field of fantasy remains particularly mysterious. While we know the series should see its plot during the second age (including before the Lord of the Rings trilogy which takes place at the end of the third age), little information is released other than the casting.