30 Helens agree: The Kids In The Hall have begun shooting their Amazon series
It’s been more than a year since we last heard from our favorite Canadian sketch group, The Kids In The Hall. In March 2020, Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson announced that they would revive their groundbreaking sketch series for an eight-episode run on Amazon. Well, bust out the wigs because they’re back. Earlier today, one of the Kids, Dave Foley (one of the Daves I know, I know), announced that the series had, indeed, begun production.tv.avclub.com