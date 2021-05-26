Guest view: Vaccine clinics demonstrate Morgan Hill’s community spirit
It’s now late May 2021 and it definitely feels like the tide is finally turning against the invisible beast that has held us hostage and changed our lives for over a year. Right now the County of Santa Clara is stating that 85.7% of Morgan Hill residents over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. That impressive number is continually growing and I’d like to think the Morgan Hill community itself is partially responsible for that great statistic.morganhilltimes.com