newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN AND WEST CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Maxwell, or 18 miles east of North Platte, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Arnold, Brady, Maxwell, Keith, Finchville and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 252. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 191 and 200.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxwell, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#Interstate 80#Winds#Doppler Radar#Severity#Target Area#Highways#Mile Markers#Nickel Size Hail#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, North Platte Airport, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, O`Fallons, Coker, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Big Bald Hill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Keith County, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Flood Warning Issued For Area

East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska... Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska... South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska... * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain. gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing...
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maxwell, or 10 miles east of North Platte, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include North Platte, Maxwell, North Platte Airport, Keith and Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 181 and 198. Highway 83 between mile markers 91 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 430 AM CDT /330 AM MDT/. * At 1221 AM CDT /1121 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wallace, Madrid, Elsie, Wellfleet, Dickens, Somerset, Grainton and Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area.