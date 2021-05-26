Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, North Platte Airport, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, O`Fallons, Coker, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area and Big Bald Hill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.