The playoff trek will continue for the Alvord Bulldogs. Alvord (21-6) claimed a 4-1 win over Archer City Friday. The Bulldogs finished the series with a 6-2 win Saturday. “It was a really good playoff series. Archer City has a good team,” said Alvord coach Spence Hayes. “They’ve got good pitching, and they hit the ball as well as we thought they would. Going in, we knew we had to throw strikes and put the ball in play, and I think we did that well.