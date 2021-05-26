Venus in Leo: What It Means for Your Sign

When you realize astrology describes so much more than your sun sign, it's like a gateway to a new dimension has opened. Sure, I always related to being a Gemini before I understood how in depth my birth chart was. However, there were still so many emotional and introverted qualities to my personality that being a Gemini couldn't explain. When I realized I was a sensitive Cancer rising and a spiritual Pisces moon, everything fell into place and I never doubted astrology again. But what happens if your sun, moon, and rising signs are the same? Does that mean your character is less nuanced? Does it make you more rigid? No, it's actually far more interesting than that.