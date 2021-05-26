Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Singer JoJo Speaks On Her Love for Hip-Hop, Is a Fan of Anderson .Paak, Baby Keem and More

By Robby Seabrook III
Posted by 
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As an artist blending hip-hop and R&B into her pop-tinged music, JoJo is a unique talent. She first hit the scene when she was just 12 years old with the release of her self-titled debut album. The project features the hit song “Leave (Get Out)” and helped launch JoJo in to a almost two-decade long career. Now an adult, JoJo is still a beloved artist, and released her fourth album, Good To Know, last year. Talking to XXL about her love for hip-hop, her memories of rapping Jadakiss bars on the school bus, collabing with Remy Ma and her own longevity, JoJo has plenty to share.

929nin.com
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Jojo
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Tierra Whack
Person
Jadakiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Love#Rap Music#Pop Music#Good Music#Soft Music#Xxl#Wizeye#Air Force#Paak#Hip Hop Artists#Baby Keem Months#East Coast Hip Hop#Song#Rappers#Rapping Jadakiss Bars#Mixtapes#White Artists#Fuck Apologies#Dipset#Fab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

JoJo premieres new single on ‘The Masked Singer’

Singer was unmasked as “Black Swan” on season finale of The Masked Singer. Acclaimed singer and songwriter JoJo unveils her sultry new single “Creature of Habit.” The song was written by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber) and Sasha Sloan (Camila Cabello, Katy Perry) and produced by Mano (The Weeknd) and Rissi (Lukas Graham, Kygo). An accompanying video, in which JoJo debuts her fresh blonde look, premieres later today (May 27th).
Musichotnewhiphop.com

JoJo & Parson James Duet For "Dirty Laundry"

JoJo has been around seemingly forever, and yet her music sounds as fresh as any r'n'b artist that's cropped up recently (and if you need a reminder, check out our Next Generation of R&B feature for the current who's who). After all, she started in the game as an r'n'b-slash-pop star back when she was just a teen, so now, at 30-years old, JoJo has visibly (or perhaps, audibly) evolved her sound, just as she's matured along with it. To that effect, the singer dropped her strongest album to date, good to know, just over one year ago.
CelebritiesGenius

Baby Keem Was Supposed To Be On Drake’s “What’s Next”

Throughout his career, Drake has always embraced rising artists. From Migos to Fetty Wap back in the day to most recently Yung Bleu, the OVO rapper has often played a pivotal role in helping bubbling artists get their first chart hits. In recent years, one artist Drake has praised is Baby Keem. In an interview with Rap Pack, Keem talked about his relationship with Drake and how he almost ended up on Drake’s Scary Hours 2 cut “What’s Next.”
CelebritiesNBC Connecticut

JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

JoJo is realizing there's no such thing as too little, too late when it comes to figuring out what's important in life. The 30-year-old "Too Little Too Late" vocalist was revealed as "The Masked Singer's" season 5 runner-up in the finale that aired on Wednesday. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the personality behind the Black Swan explained how doing the show actually helped her get back to feeling more like herself.
MusicBET

BET Awards 2021: What’s The Chemistry That Makes Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic A Slam Dunk Superteam?

Silk Sonic first became a power group in 2017 when Anderson .Paak was an opener on the European run of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour. The two artists clicked and collaborated at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, recording several tracks that ended up on Paak's album Ventura. Funk legend Bootsy Collins named the band Silk Sonic after hearing their work and he hosted their debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” which took the world by storm. The sky's the limit for this talented duo that can produce, write, and perform at the highest level.
MusicTMZ.com

Legendary Hip-Hop Photog Chi Modu Dead at 54

Chi Modu -- one of the most famous photographers in hip-hop history, documenting iconic shots from the 1990s -- has died. An Instagram post announcing the sad news went up Saturday, with a caption that read ... "Our hearts are broken... We continue the fight ©💪🏾 The family request privacy at this time 📷." It was accompanied by a photo of him and his lifespan in years, 1966-2021.
Hip HopPosted by
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Juju Castaneda Jumped the Broom With a Mystery Man

Fans of Love & Hip Hop know that relationships often come and go for cast members. Some stars – like Remy Ma and hubby rapper Papoose – are solid as they come, while others have gone through the worst in their relationships. Still, everyone deserves love, and one person viewers have been rooting for is none other than Juliet “Juju” Castaneda.
Celebritiescommunityjournal.net

Lil Kim set to release debut memoir about her hip-hop career

Lil’ Kim just announced that she’ll be releasing her debut memoir on Nov. 2, called Lil’ Kim: The Queen Bee. The book will be co-written by Kathy Iandoli and published via Hachette Books. The memoir will look at the female MC’s childhood growing up in Brooklyn, to meeting the Notorious B.I.G., joining the Junior Mafia, and the hits and rollercoaster ride that followed.
MusicGenius

Fat Joe Says DJ Khaled Is The “Quincy Jones Of Hip-Hop Right Now”

The always quotable Fat Joe stopped by Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to talk about his career, but he made a claim about his close friend DJ Khaled that caught many people off guard. When host NORE praised Khaled’s most recent album, Khaled Khaled, Fat Joe chimed in saying people don’t appreciate Khaled enough and compared him to a music industry legend.
Hip Hopkulturehub.com

Theravada speaks on the underground NY hip hop scene

A few months back, we got the opportunity to chop it up with Theravada on the cusp of releasing his most recent project, “Xenophon.”. The album, Xenophon, symbolizes introspection and showcases tremendous content and perspective. “I pray my friends don’t fade into obscurity. The sun rise – better make your...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch Shares New Single ‘Late At Night’ Feat. Mustard: Watch

Rapper Roddy Rich releases a brand new single titled ‘Late At Night’, featuring DJ Mustard. The Grammy award winner uploaded a 26-second snippet of the song on Twitter last month, with fans flooding the comments section asking him to drop the song asap! You can hear his voice over the smooth instrumental.