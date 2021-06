Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second baby during the summer months and speculation has already begun about what the name of their first daughter will be.The couple announced that they are having a girl during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, following news that the family had suffered a miscarriage last summer.Unlike with their first child, a son Archie, who was born in London while they were still senior members of the royal family, the couple confirmed the sex of the baby shortly after announcing Meghan was pregnant.The exact due date is still unknown but there...