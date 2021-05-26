Reports: NFL loosens COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players

newsbreak-logo
NFL players who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will face far fewer restrictions and requirements as they head into the 2021 season. The NFL and NFLPA agreed to a set of more relaxed guidelines for vaccinated players to follow while keeping things stringent for those not fully vaccinated, multiple reports said Wednesday.

