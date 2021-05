First off, can we enjoy the fact that someone went to the trouble to make a sloppy cocaine stock image? I bet that hundo is actually a 10, too. This week, somewhere between Corpus Christi and Galveston, 50 kilos of coke washed up on the Texas shoreline. A kilo is 1,000 grams; it's easy to remember. And 50 kilos is about 110 pounds. But all around the world today, the kilo is the measurement.