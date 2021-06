Clyde Chandler Sr., of Krum, went to be with our Lord, Monday, May 24, 2021. Clyde was born March 22, 1944, in Dallas and lived in Runaway Bay for many years. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Elmwood Funeral Home in Abilene. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the funeral home.