The Powerful ASUS ROG Maximus Extreme XIII Glacial
If you are concerned about power delivery to your Intel Tiger Lake CPU then the ASUS ROG Maximus Extreme XIII Glacial has you covered. The motherboard has 18+2 phases and includes 100A power stages, which should ensure smooth operation at stock speeds and decent overclocking potential. Tweaktown were able to coax all cores of their Core i7 11700K to hit 5.3GHz, without making use of the integrated EK full board waterblock which should allow for even higher frequencies to be reached.pcper.com