A Prequel to Ransomware

By Javvad Malik
infosecurity-magazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term ransomware often conjures up images of a locked computer screen with a demand note asking for several Bitcoins if the individual or organization ever wants to see their data again in unencrypted form. And while that certainly is the case, that’s where the story ends. It’s like being...

www.infosecurity-magazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prequel#Data Access#Computer Files#Computer Screen#Sensitive Files#Attackers#Bitcoins#Exfiltrating Data#Gdpr#Intel#Ncsc#Dhs#Cisa#Mfa#Hids#Nids#Dlp#Ransomware Strikes#Ransomware Operators#Ransomware Gangs
Technology
Posted by
WSB Radio

Why ransomware cyberattacks are on the rise

NEW YORK — What often begins as an employee clicking a seemingly innocuous link in their email can result in a crisis that brings multi-billion dollar businesses to their knees, stokes geopolitical tensions and has ripple effects throughout the global economy. A recent spate of ransomware attacks has crippled critical...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Cybereason vs. REvil Ransomware

According to reports, meatpacking giant JBS was hit with a serious attack reportedly involving REvil ransomware, shutting down a good portion of the company’s production capabilities and threatening to create supply chain disruptions and sharp cost of goods increases. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Blog...
Fraud Crimeswopular.com

Are We Overestimating The Ransomware Threat?

On Monday afternoon, the U.S. Justice Department said it has seized much of the cryptocurrency ransom that U.S. pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline paid last month to a Russian hacking collective called DarkSide by tracking the payment as it moved through different accounts belonging to the hacking group and finally breaking into one of those accounts with the blessing of a federal judge. It’s a feel-good twist to a saga that began with a cyberattack on Colonial and resulted in a fuel shortage made worse by the panic-purchasing of gasoline last month after the company shut down one of its major pipelines (and later suffered a second pipeline shutdown owing to what it described as an overworked internal server).
Macon, GAnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Protect yourself from a ransomware attack | #malware | #ransomware

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We’ve seen recent ransomware attacks on a large scale recently, but attacks can also happen to consumers and small businesses if people aren’t careful. The Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia offered tips to lessen your chances of becoming a victim. You should have antivirus software...
Oldsmar, FLnationalcybersecuritynews.today

more ransomware attacks could be coming | #malware | #ransomware

TAMPA, Fla. – Hackers got paid millions for holding data hostage from Colonial Pipeline, and cybersecurity experts say more ransomware attacks are coming unless companies shore up their computers. In February hackers targeted a water treatment plant in Oldsmar, and attackers shut down Colonial Pipeline in May. Cybersecurity experts said...
Gas PriceFudzilla

Ransomware attacks to be treated as terrorism

The US Department of Justice is elevating investigations of ransomware attacks to a similar priority as terrorism in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack and mounting damage caused by cybercriminals. According to Reuters, internal guidance sent to US attorney’s offices across the country said information about ransomware investigations in...
Healthsecuritymagazine.com

Clinical treatment of ransomware in healthcare

Healthcare organizations experience constant tension between two priorities: improving patient care, and controlling costs. To find the proper balance and focus on both of these priorities, healthcare organizations have to focus on providing positive experiences, managing resources, and innovating technology. At the same time, a myriad cyber-related threats plague healthcare...
nationalcybersecuritynews.today

Delving into the recent ransomware attacks | #malware | #ransomware

University of Miami cybersecurity and supply chain experts explain why cybercriminals are finding infrastructure a lucrative target. Oil pipelines. Transit systems that operate subways in New York City and ferry boats in Massachusetts. Meat processing plants that feed the nation, as well as hospitals, school districts, and local governments. All...
Public Safetycisoplatform.com

Ransomware Explained Video Series

Ransomware is a rising threat to every organization, device, and person connected to the Internet. All the products, services, and critical infrastructures are at risk of being victimized. We are all being impacted by this type of cybercrime and it is only the beginning. The ransomware menace will get much...
nationalcybersecuritynews.today

Webinar: Live Ransomware Attack Simulation | #malware | #ransomware

If you’re concerned about ransomware, whether it’s beating REvil or DarkSide, stopping data exfiltration, or preventing the latest trend of double extortion, this session is for you!. Join us for a live ransomware attack simulation, where we’ll discuss the latest attack trends, walk through a multi-stage ransomware attack. THURSDAY, JUNE...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Best Practices for Ransomware Defense

Ransomware has the potential to destroy business data, cause millions of dollars in revenue loss, ruin your business’ reputation and sully your brand. Such an attack erodes trust, and customers will leave en masse. Investing in security may seem expensive, but the true cost of a successful ransomware attack hugely...
Technologycybersecdn.com

Ransomware examples: A guide to the worst and most notable ransomware

Ransomware has a long history, dating back to the late 1980s. Today, it’s generating billions of dollars in revenue for the criminal groups behind it. Victims incur recovery costs even if they pay the ransom. Sophos reports that the average cost of a ransomware attack in 2020 was nearly $1.5 million for victim organizations that paid ransoms and about $732,000 for those that didn’t.
alaturkanews.com

The business of negotiating with ransomware hackers

Recent ransomware attacks have shown just how vulnerable any business can be to hackers. The growing threat has forced some companies to negotiate with hackers, and has created a whole new business to help corporations navigate the process. Kurtis Minder, a ransomware negotiator and the founder and CEO of GroupSense, joined CBSN to discuss. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Public Safetymalwarebytes.com

Ransomware to be investigated like terrorism

The impact of recent ransomware attacks on vital infrastructure in the US has triggered a reaction from the US Attorney’s office. In an internal guidance it says that all ransomware investigations in the field should be centrally coordinated with a recently created task force in Washington. According to Reuters, the...
just-food.com

JBS details ransomware payment

JBS has said it paid the equivalent of US$11m in ransom to end the cyber attack that hit the Brazil-based meat behemoth last week. The ransomware attack – which the FBI claims originated in Russia – affected JBS’ operations in North America and Australia. JBS said the “vast majority” of...
idropnews.com

Delete These 7+ Apps Right Now If You’re Worried About Privacy

Apple has doubled down on privacy in recent months. Its ongoing mission to create a more secure platform for people's private information has given many tools to Apple users to control their personal information and what apps can do with it. A recent example is iOS 14's App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows users to choose whether or not they want to grant apps permission to track their activity, giving us a little more authority.
threatpost.com

On the Taxonomy and Evolution of Ransomware

Not all ransomware is the same! Oliver Tavakoli, CTO at Vectra AI, discusses the different species of this growing scourge. Given the frequency with which “ransomware” appears in news articles, it may be worthwhile to take a step back and actually consider what the term means. Any malware or attack that culminates in extorting ransom from the victim is commonly referred to as ransomware. The general idea is to encrypt the victims’ data and to promise to deliver the key needed to decrypt it in return for a paid ransom.
U.K.nationalcybersecuritynews.today

ransomware attacks | #malware | #ransomware

The UK official National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) says that it’s investigating another increase in ransomware attacks against schools, colleges and universities in the UK. The NCSC emphasises again the need for the sector to protect networks to prevent ransomware attacks. The NCSC urges all to follow guidance on ‘Mitigating...
Kennewick, WAFOX 11 and 41

Ransomware: It Could Happen to You

KENNEWICK, WA – Are you connected to the internet? Probably. So many of us almost always are; whether it’s WIFI, mobile data on our phones, our laptops, tablets or TV’s. So, that means we’re almost always at risk of a ransomware attack. It’s been called the ‘COVID of the internet’...