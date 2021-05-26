newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Wing Starts Comeback, Reopens NYC Coworking Locations

By Celia Young
Commercial Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wing — a female-oriented, coworking space that was previously on the brink of bankruptcy — has fully reopened its New York City locations Wednesday, nearly a year after they shuttered, as the startup attempts a comeback after a rocky 2020, the company announced. The reopening comes after pandemic layoffs...

commercialobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coworking Spaces#Flatiron#Boston Consulting Group#West Wing#Startup#Wing Starts Comeback#Iwg#Fast Company#Commercial Observer#Thor Equities#Co#Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals#The New York Times#Regus#Black Lives Matter#Care Com#Soho#Minneapolis#Wing Members#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Instagram
Related
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

NYC Subways Now Open 24/7 After Year of Late Night Closure

Sure, Broadway opening up and NYU undergrads giving each other stick-and-pokes on fire escapes are great, but nothing signifies New York City's return to normalcy more than the MTA's move yesterday opening subways to their full 24/7 schedule. Zoom out. Last May, Gov. Cuomo shut down the subway system overnight...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan

New York’s much-anticipated distressed deals could finally be starting to appear. The Canadian bank CIBC sold a delinquent $40 million loan on the retail portion of 445 Fifth Avenue to a debt fund tied to Torchlight Investors. Harbor Group International allegedly defaulted in May 2020 on the loan that the...
New York City, NYNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
New York City, NYRepublic

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYEater

NYC Restaurants Grapple With CDC’s New Mask Mandates

In an abrupt announcement last Thursday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or remain socially distant in most outdoor and indoor environments — including restaurants. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed that New York would be adopting the CDC’s relaxed regulations starting on Wednesday, May 19, the same day that NYC restaurants and bars can go to 100 percent indoor capacity.
New York City, NYPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Stocks decline…Child payments…Communications merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly lower Monday, tacking more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. The S&P lost 0.3% following its 1.4% drop last week from its record high. Big Tech stocks weighed most heavily on the market. Energy and materials companies did better than the rest of the market and helped to limit the losses. Small-company stocks closed higher.
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...