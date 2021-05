Trae Young compiled 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and four turnovers in Thursday's loss to Indiana. The Hawks were coming off a highly impressive victory over the Suns, but came up short tonight in Indiana. Nevertheless, fantasy owners will gladly take Young's performance in this one after he didn't need to do much in the previous contest. He'll get three days of rest before taking on Russell Westbrook and the Wizards on Monday night.