So Apparently Wichita Falls is Really Mad About Some Signs in Front of a Business

92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 4 days ago
We really have our priorities straight in our city right now. I would say once a week, I am honestly shocked with what is considered important in our city. Not too long ago, we had people receiving letters in their mail about basketball hoops in front of their own homes. Don't you even think about your kids having fun in front of the house, you could get the cops called on you. The city website LITERALLY said to call the cops on people having a basketball hoop in front of their home.

