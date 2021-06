Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's 2013 single "Control" is widely considered a game changing moment in modern hip-hop. It's a verse in which Lamar ignited a generation of hip-hop feuds, while staking his claim as an all-time great. It's a verse so important that even now, eight years later, we're feeling the reverberations of his words in J. Cole's new track “Let Go My Hand,” from his latest album The Off-Season. The track references a long-rumored altercation between him and Diddy at a 2013 MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City. But to really understand the weight of this hip-hop thread we have to go all the way back to the beginning.