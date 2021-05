With the size and placement, it’s a nice dial to grasp, and works with smooth action and a solid stop in either direction for flipping through modes. But what really brings it together is the speed at which modes are selected, and the sound the infotainment system makes upon choosing one. In some cars it can take a long time for the system to acknowledge your selection and engage it, but the Acura activates it nearly as soon as you’ve let the dial snap back to center. And it confirms your choice with sort of whoosh-y electronic clink through the speakers. It’s the kind of quick reaction and sound design you get from high-quality video game menus.