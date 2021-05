The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a big announcement on Thursday: Fully vaccinated people can now go without masks indoors, under most circumstances. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 response team briefing. "We have all longed for this moment. ... That moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated."