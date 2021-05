Paddle Creek Games announced today that they will be launching Fractured Veil into Steam Early Access… next year. The game has basically been sitting in development for over two years now, as the team is bringing you a survival game set in a future Hawaii that has been ravaged by time, technology, and mutants. But it's been pretty slow going with the pandemic not helping them. So the game will be coming out in Early Access, but right now, it's been scheduled for Q2 2022. So another full year before we'll be able to try it out. We'll see if anything changes in that time, but for now, that's where development stands.