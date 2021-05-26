Cancel
Commencement Speech Podcasts Return To iHeartRadio With New Lineup Of Speakers.

insideradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to vaccinations, in-person graduation ceremonies are back for many schools in the U.S. The virtual podcast commencement address that served as a taste of normalcy for students during last year’s COVID-sidelined graduation season is also in play this year. Since not all commencement ceremonies will be the same, iHeartMedia has again lined up a list of notable speakers for this year’s Commencement: The Podcast.

www.insideradio.com
Posted by
KFI AM 640

Lineup Announced For Virtual 2021 'iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - iHeartMedia and KIIS FM that the “Wango Tango'' festival will be virtual event hosted by Ryan Seacrest on June 30, featuring new performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, plus previous iconic performances by such artists as Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, the Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift.
EconomyFAIR

The New Podcast Oligopoly

In the past couple of years, two high-profile acquisitions of podcast companies have produced a whirlwind of think pieces from the media press. Forbes (12/4/20) prophesied that Amazon’s 2020 purchase of podcast publisher Wondery put the industry “on a Path to a Crossroads.” And a Poynter headline (2/7/19) proclaimed Spotify’s 2019 purchase of celebrated commercial podcast network Gimlet Media “could change podcasting’s future.”
Musichighlandernews.org

Olivia Rodrigo is revitalizing the breakup album

There is no one who can do angst better than a teenager, and 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo showcases that in her debut album “SOUR.” She incorporates the pain and the sorrow that come with being dumped into her lyrics, which are made even more impactful and intriguing by the alleged story behind it. More so, the cohesive theme in her album makes it feel like we’re following along with her in the stages of grief: the anger in “good 4 u,” the heartbreak in “drivers license” and the jealousy of “deja vu.” Much like her own musical heroes, Rodrigo’s authenticity and spectacular voice draw you into her music, but it is her emotional rawness that sets her apart from other pop stars.
Musicillinoisnewstoday.com

2021 iHeartRadio Music Award Winners: Full List

The award season (actually all year round) continues on Thursday, May 27th, with the iHeartRadio Music Awards back.Sponsored by Usher (People who hopefully weren’t paid Ush Bucks), The ceremony was broadcast live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. After last year’s broadcast was canceled due to a pandemic, the music award show is back in the very 2021 category. For the first time, six people will be awarded the Tik Tok Bop of the Year, which will be awarded based on fan votes. There was a candidate.
Oakland, CAsdvoice.info

IN MEMORIAM: Comic Legend Paul Mooney Dies at 79

Paul Mooney, the comedian who wrote episodes of “Sanford and Son,” “Good Times,” and “The Richard Pryor Show,” has died at the age of 79. His publicist, Cassandra Williams, confirmed Mooney’s death and said he died at home in Oakland, California. “Thank you all from the bottom of all of...
Scottsdale, AZmacaronikid.com

There’s A New Podcast in Scottsdale!

Let’s Talk About “All Amazing Things Scottsdale“, The Latest From Scottsdale Vibes. Meet Alicia Haygood, the creator and host of Scottsdale Vibes. Alicia started Scottsdale Vibes to showcase all the amazing things she has fallen in love with in Scottsdale and learn more great things Scottsdale has to offer. Alicia...
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

KONP announces new lineup

PORT ANGELES — KONP Radio 1450 AM, 101.7 FM will launch a new lineup on Tuesday. “An opportunity was created to re-evaluate daytime programming with the passing of Rush Limbaugh, the most listened to host in radio history,” said Brown M. Maloney, owner and president of Radio Pacific. “Changing our...
New Haven Register

Obamas and Kenya Barris Team for Netflix Animated Music Series

Barack and Michelle Obama, and Kenya Barris have executive produced a Netflix series combining music and animation. “We the People,” created by Chris Nee, consists of 10, three-minute-long episodes that feature music performed by H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and Andra Day, among others. The show premieres on the streamer on July 4.
MusicGreenwichTime

'Ratatouille: The Musical' and 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Gear Up for Emmy Consideration

Outliers in the music supervision field this Emmy season include “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which used songs by Ariana Grande, Janet Jackson and Britney Spears performed as the queens battle it out in epic lip sync battles, and “Ratatouille: The Musical,” the TikTok sensation. Season 13 of “Drag Race” helped several...
Entertainmentthesource.com

DJ Khaled, Jazmine Sullivan, Ne-Yo to Headline Virtual Essence Festival

Essence Festival is playing it safe and hosting their annual festival virtually. Jazmine Sullivan, DJ DNice, Tank, Kirk Franklin, Michelle Williams and DJ Khaled and Friends, will all take the virtual stage. Other appearances include Mary J. Blige, The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, Miss Lawrence, Supacent, New Orleans born entrepreneur...
Celebrities101 WIXX

‘SOUR’ “Butter?” BTS, Olivia Rodrigo make history on the Hot 100

BTS and Olivia Rodrigo have both made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with their new releases. Let’s start with BTS’ new single, “Butter,” which has melted a previous chart record. “Butter” debuts at number one on the Hot 100, giving BTS four number-one hits in just nine months. That’s the fastest accumulation of four initial number ones by a group since the Jackson 5 did it in eight months in 1970.
newsbrig.com

Multi-Talented Singer Sauvi DuVin is a Connoisseur of Wine and R&B

Captivating, dynamic and spellbinding are the words being used to describe singer/songwriter Sauvi DuVin. At times brilliant and at times unique, Sauvi DuVin is relentlessly engaging. Her incredible voice, magnetic delivery, and irresistible personality have already earned her acclaim among music aficionados globally. She is a wine connoisseur. And just how it takes time to develop fine wine, the songstress takes her time and dedication to create captivating songs that touch the soul.
MusicBillboard

Taylor Swift to Receive NMPA Songwriter Icon Award

Taylor Swift will receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the National Music Publishers' Association's (NMPA) virtual annual meeting on June 9, marking a year in which the singer-songwriter took control of her career in more ways than ever. Swift recently became the first woman to release three new Billboard 200...