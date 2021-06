This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Authorities find the mummified body of a suspected cult leader in a Colorado residence, decorated with lights and makeup and set up in a shrine (2:09). And a California man was shot to death while camping in a state park with his two young daughters in 2018. The New Yorker writer Dana Goodyear discusses her coverage of a string of shootings in the Malibu hills and the homicide, the subject of her "Lost Hills" podcast (18:53). Plus an update to the Suzanne Morphew case in Colorado (57:43). Dana Goodyear joins host Ana Garcia.