WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a shot of relief for some parents and kids in Sedgwick County as they show up for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In Sedgwick County, Thursday brought the first day that the vaccine is available for adolescents in the 12-15-year-old age group. Now the focus turns to the work underway to get the vaccine ready for children younger than 12.