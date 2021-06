News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that two additional drill rigs have arrived at Treaty Creek (the "Project"), located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Diamond drilling continues with four rigs on the Goldstorm Deposit, which is on-trend from Seabridge Gold's KSM Project, located five kilometres to the southwest. Excellent progress has been made during the first two weeks of drilling on the fully funded 30,000 metre, Phase l exploration program (the "Program"). This deposit delineation and property exploration program will utilize up to six drills.