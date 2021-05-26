Cancel
NJ businesses can now set their own mask policies

By TRD Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey businesses will no longer be required to enforce a face covering mandate. On Friday, the state will end its indoor mask rule, giving individual businesses the power to set their own policy, the Wall Street Journal reported. Masks will still be required on public transportation and some state...

