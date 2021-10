Barbara Bruton has bid a fond farewell to Big Bend Transit, where she worked as a driver and in dispatch for 35 years. She retired on Sept. 10, 2021. When Bruton moved to the area in the mid-80s, she wanted to find work that involved helping people, and driving vans for Big Bend Transit allowed her to do just that. Some elderly residents had no transportation when their family members went to work each day. Some families needed support getting their children to locations with services from the ARC (Association for Retarded Citizens) or UCP (United Cerebral Palsy). Other folks had medical conditions that made it difficult for them to drive themselves day to day. There were passengers she would see two, three, even five days a week.

