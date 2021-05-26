Robin Abcarian: Republicans are passing laws to suppress the truth about slavery's enduring legacy

We all know why Republican politicians continue to favor Trump over country: His base. They fear losing in their primary if they do not follow him lock step. In short, losing to an even more devout Trump-Head in the primary is their greatest fear. Holding on to power is more vital to them than their love of democracy. But the real puzzle is why do middle-class Americans worship Trump? What has he done for American families? Their cult-like devotion gives cover to Republicans in delaying progress in Congress as well as preventing a bipartisan investigation of the insurrection. Perhaps Republicans fear the truth will reveal those attacking our democracy were who they said they were: Trump-lovers and white supremacists. Were any Congressional Republicans behind the insurrection? Antifa dressed as Trump supporters? Please. Do Republicans fear the truth will come out via an insurrection commission?