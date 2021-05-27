On This Day In Billboard Dance History: Crystal Waters Ruled Clubs With a Socially Conscious House Hit
Ironically, Crystal Waters hadn't even heard of house music until she was making the song that would become one of the biggest house tracks of all time. It was the late '80s when the vocalist -- who came from a musical family in her native New Jersey -- was, by her own account (from a 2017 interview with Ibiza party brand and record label Glitterbox), "doing more of a Sade type of thing; I was doing a jazz R&B type of thing."www.billboard.com