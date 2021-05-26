newsbreak-logo
Truist becomes first top-10 bank to join BlackRock-led initiative on emergency savings

By Caroline Hudson
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Truist Financial Corp. has signed on to join a BlackRock-led initiative to help clients build emergency savings. It is the first top-10 U.S. bank to do so.

