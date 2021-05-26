Cancel
Element 25 sells first manganese offtake

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 8 days ago

The company said that its Butcherbird mine site in Western Australia has now progressed to a 24-hour processing...

www.kitco.com
Energy Industrylatinfinance.com

PetroRio sells first international bonds

Brazilian oil and gas company PetroRio carried out its first bond sale in the international market on Wednesday, raising $600 million to refinance debt and cover general corporate purposes, said a source involved in the deal. Rio de Janeiro-based PetroRio priced the five-year non-call three bonds at par to yield 6.125% after opening with initial price talk in the mid- to high-6% area and setting guidance at 6.25%, plus or minus 12.5 basis points, the source said. The company started pitching a b.
Businessmining.com

Neometals to sell Mt Marion spodumene offtake option for $23.2m

Neometals Ltd said on Thursday it would sell its spodumene offtake option in the Mt Marion project in Western Australia to the project’s owner for A$30 million ($23.22 million), aiming to refocus resources on core projects. The Perth-based company had an offtake option to 57,000 tonnes per annum of Mt....
Industrybirminghamnews.net

American Manganese to Present at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's EV FEST - 'Gigafactories: Closing the Loop'

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to present its sustainable and closed-loop RecycLiCo™ patented process at the upcoming Benchmark EV FEST, taking place June 1-4, 2021. Watch American Manganese's...
Businessdallassun.com

NextSource Materials Secures Commercial Offtake Agreement with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ('NextSource' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has executed an offtake agreement ('the Offtake') with thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH ('thyssenkrupp'), an international trading and services company headquartered in Essen, Germany, for a long-term commercial agreement for the sale of NextSource's SuperFlake® graphite products.
Economyaustinnews.net

American Manganese Provides Update on its Mineral Properties

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') reports that it is preparing for a drill program at its Rocher Deboule copper-gold property, located south of New Hazelton, BC. The Company has undertaken the following activities:. Completed and filed a NI43-101 technical...
Commodities & Futuremining.com

Webinar: Blockchain in gold mining

Responsible Gold Supply Chain (RGSC) is hosting a webinar on June 24 — Blockchain in Mining. Nirali Shah, chief operating officer, RGSC will present the end-to-end technology solution to help future proof the gold supply chain. RGSC’s mandate is to provide technology-based solutions to help solve the trust burden on...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Just Energy Will Commence Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange On June 4th

Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 3 rd. TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy" or the "Company") (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, announced today that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, June 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "JE".
StocksMotley Fool

Element Solutions Inc

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about ESI. OKwarrior (35.43) Submitted: 6/19/2014 3:33:28 PM :. Start Price: $26.95 NYSE:ESI Score: -127.40. a Berkshire Hathaway wannabe, this company was started by Bill Ackman,Nicolas Berggruen & Martin Franklin...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 39,379 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,184 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of First Solar worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Industrydallassun.com

American Manganese Sends Sample from RecycLiCo Process to International Cathode Manufacturer

RecycLiCo™ Sample Outperformed Commercial Grade Cathode Precursor Purity. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company'), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to report that the recycled product, produced from recycled NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide) cathode waste has been shipped to an international cathode manufacturer for the purpose of validating whether the material can be integrated into their production.
Stockskitco.com

NextSource signs offtake with thyssenkrupp, stock jumps

Investors liked the news. Today the stock jumped over 800% to C$3.20 a share. Per the terms of...
Businessnorthernminer.com

First Quantum sells 30% stake in Ravensthorpe to POSCO for US$240M

First Quantum Minerals (TSX: FM) is selling a 30% stake in its Ravensthorpe nickel operation in Western Australia to South Korean steel giant POSCO for US$240 million. The funds will be used to help pay down debt. Under the deal, POSCO, South Korea’s largest steel maker and the world’s fourth-largest,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., Uranium for New Technologies, CEO Clip Video

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) - CEO, Cory Belyk, speaks about the how the company is advancing a number of uranium projects and nickel assets.
Businesssgbonline.com

Element Appoints Chief Sales Officer

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. appointed Dean Pipher, formerly at MuscleTech, as chief sales officer to lead the company’s North American and international distribution initiatives. Pipher has 29 years of experience leading profitable sales growth in the consumer packaged goods sector. Pipher spent over 25 years with Iovate Health Sciences, owners...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 955 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.84% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cell Phonesapplevis.com

Element messenger

Element is both a secure messenger and a team collaboration app that is ideal for group chats while remote working. This chat app uses end-to-end encryption to provide powerful video conferencing, file sharing and voice calls. Element’s features include:. - Advanced online communication tools. - Fully encrypted messages to allow...
Industryenergycentral.com

Ashurst advises Woolworths on power purchase agreement for Bango 999 Wind Farm in NSW

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Recon Enters into Agreement to Invest in Company Focused on Developing Blockchain-based Sustainable Energy Solutions. RI coastal regulators back South Fork Wind Farm, over objections from fishermen. PG&E CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits. Causam Enterprises Assigned Patent for...
Metal Miningodwyerpr.com

Russian Gold Miner Plugs into Powerscourt

Powerscourt is guiding Russian gold mine operator Nordgold as it seeks a listing on the London Stock Exchange. The pure-play gold producer, which also seeks a listing on the Moscow Exchange, hopes to be included in London’s FTSE 100 blue chip index. Nordgold runs mines in Russia, Kazakhstan, Burkina Faso...
Economydallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Commences 20,000 metre Drill Program and Geophysical Survey at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce it has commenced a 20,000 metre diamond drill program (the 'Drill Program') at its wholly-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro' or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Drill Program, which is in addition to the 3,500-metre drill program announced in March 2021, will be primarily focused on infill drilling designed to convert priority Inferred Mineral Resources within and adjacent to the constrained open pits, into Indicated Mineral Resources to support the ongoing Feasibility Study. The constrained open pits were designed using only Measured and Indicated Resources (Exhibit A), which, in the process, captured a portion of Inferred Resources within the open pits. Additionally, there are under-drilled areas adjacent to the constraining open pits that, if converted to Indicated Mineral Resources, could further increase the open-pit mineral resource.