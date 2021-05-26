Creating the Future of Software Development

We’re very pleased to welcome our latest team member, Marco Cabrera to team RTV. Marco comes to RTV with just over 22 years of programming expertise and was ironically one of the first programmers to work on Virtual Tour Builder 1.0 in 1999 while employed at Knorr Marketing. With three full-time software engineers now assisting RTV’s Technology Director Tom Barrons, virtual tour software and system updates will be more frequent and occur faster. Marco’s first project is to help the team wrap up photography job scheduling and payment collection before turning the attention to enabling RTV’s Edge Marketing Center, Fusion Live and Fusion Sync. These three new milestones are some of the most heavily requested features being made by RTV’s vast network of real estate photographers, virtual tour providers, and aerial drone pilots. Development on these new items is expected to begin in mid to late June or early July. Here’s a little snippet that Marco provided us about himself: