Production begins at Kamoa-Kakula, one of the largest copper projects worldwide

Excellon Resources (TSX: EXN) (NYSE American: EXN) (FSE: E4X2) is a silver and base metals producer with operations in Mexico and precious metal exploration projects in Mexico, Idaho and Germany. The company is working on developing a precious metals growth pipeline across a myriad of geographies and has announced exceptional results from its drilling program at Platosa. “Excellon has seen particularly promising results from its Platosa Mine located in Durango, Mexico. Over the course of 2020, the company revealed that its Mexican-based mining operations had resulted in a 37% year-over-year increase in silver production, with lead output rising by 32% and zinc production growing by 19%,” reads a recent article. “Excellon has also updated the market in April 2021 of the results of further underground expansion and exploration drilling at the Platosa Mine, which resulted in the discovery of additional high-grade silver deposits.” Further definition and expansion of the Guadalupe North, 623, NE-1 and NE-1S mantos resulted in underground drilling results as high as 1,293 g/t silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 6.5 metres and 1,571 g/t AgEq over 4.6 metres.