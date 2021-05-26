newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande finally gives fans a peek at her Montecito wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Christie D'Zurilla, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande has risen to the challenge of our pics-or-it-didn't-happen culture: The newlywed just shared photos of her intimate at-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, along with a few new details from the big day. Grande can be seen rocking a Vera Wang gown at her Montecito, California,...

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Vera Wang
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Gown#Star#Vogue#Next#Montecito#Pics#Kisses#Dress#Bra#Dating#Moments#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicyounghollywood.com

10 Fun Facts About Ariana Grande You Might Not Know!

( © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) In a tweet dating back to 2010, Ariiana said she was allergic to cats! However that has not stopped her from playing a "Cat" on TV (on Nickelodeon's "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat") or even adopting some, as she is frequently seen as a true animal lover.
Celebritiestomandlorenzo.com

Ariana Grande Got Married in an Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Vera Wang Dress

Ariana Grande held a surprise wedding at home earlier this month as she wed real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a custom Vera Wang gown. The look was said to be inspired by a wedding gown Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1957 film Funny Face. Ariana has long cited Audrey Hepburn as one of her favorite style inspirations and while the gown here doesn’t owe much to the cinched-waist New Look style Givenchy dress she wore in the film, the sweet little bow detail is a clear callback.
CelebritiesWLWT 5

Ariana Grande shares photos from her intimate wedding at home

Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse into her intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez earlier this month. She took to Instagram with photos of the big day, captioning it, "5.15.21," including photos of herself in a Vera Wang wedding dress and kissing Gomez, who wore a Tom Ford suit.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez break Instagram record with photos of their secret wedding

Ariana Grande, 27, and her husband Dalton Gomez, 25, broke a new record. The singer shared this week on Instagram a series of photos of his intimate and secret wedding with the real estate agent, which took place on Saturday, May 15, at his mansion in the luxurious neighborhood of Montecito, Santa Barbara, in California. The snapshots of the newlyweds has been a bomb.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Why Ariana Grande's diamond wedding ring is one of a kind

Ariana Grande's fiancé Dalton Gomez designed the most stunning engagement ring for the singer when he popped the question in December 2020, so it's likely that the same thoughtfulness went into the wedding ring, too. The couple surprised fans by marrying over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony at...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande shows first look at intimate wedding day

Ariana Grande has offered fans a glimpse at her and Dalton Gomez's intimate wedding, following the news that the pair tied the knot on May 15. The 'Dangerous Woman' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to share a bunch of super glam, candid photos from the event (as taken by Stefan Kohli), which took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California, with just 20 guests in attendance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Who Is Dalton Gomez? Ariana Grande's New Husband Described As Real Estate 'Titan'

Ariana Grande has surprised fans with the announcement that the pop superstar married her fiancé Dalton Gomez in an "intimate" ceremony. The couple had been dating for a little over a year having publicly confirmed their relationship back in May 2020 but had been dating since January that year. Their relationship is believed to have gotten serious while quarantining together in L.A. during the early months of the pandemic.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Revealed! '7 Rings' Singer Shares Photos From Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has finally shared photos from her "tiny and intimate" wedding ceremony with new hubby Dalton Gomez. Taking to the 'gram on Wednesday, May 26, the pop star posted a series of pics from her big day, which took place in the backyard of her Montecito, Calif., home on May 15. In the collection of photos, spread over three posts, the newlyweds are seen kissing, and Grande is smiling ear-to-ear in one sweet snap.
Celebritiesmyimperfectlife.com

Who is Dalton Gomez? Meet the guy Ariana Grande just surprise-married

The Dangerous Woman is a married woman! Yes, Ariana Grande got married over the weekend in a super-small ceremony in Montecito, California. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," her rep told People magazine. But who did she get hitched...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ariana Grande Reveals Stunning Wedding Gown in Sweet Photos From Nuptials to Husband Dalton Gomez

We’re speechless! Ariana Grande revealed her stunning wedding dress in incredible photos from her lavish nuptials to husband Dalton Gomez. In photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 26, the A-lister, 27, shared a series of six snapshots from her wedding, in which she wore a slim-fitting creme gown with what appeared to be a sweetheart neckline and a low-cut back with a bow. She also rocked a classic veil — but made it her own by attaching a bow to the top of the garment.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ariana Grande marries boyfriend Dalton Gomez in ‘tiny and intimate’ ceremony

Ariana Grande is now married.The singer tied the knot with her partner Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony, her representative has confirmed to People.“They got married,” the rep told the publication.“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”TMZ previously reported that the union had taken place over the weekend at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.Commenting on the wedding ceremony, a source told People: “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Releases Wedding Day Photos

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wed in an intimate ceremony in the pop star’s Montecito mansion. After almost two weeks, the newlywed singer shared images of her special day on Instagram. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s whirlwind romance is one for the books. The pair started dating last January, was...
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn on Her Wedding Day

Ariana Grande shared the most beautiful photos from her intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, showing off her stunning Vera Wang gown and veil. And she had a "sweetener" inspiration behind her wedding day look. The "7 Rings" singer (who now has eight rings) embodied old Hollywood glamour...