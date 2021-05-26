Paid witness OK, says prof

Among the things supermajority Democrats have done during the redistricting process which irritate Republicans is to hire an expert witness to bolster their case. A university professor from Washington, D.C., who has a book to sell, for what that’s worth. Anyway, anybody who has been around a courthouse for a while sees paid witnesses there, too, and – regardless of who doesn’t like it – it’s legal. The legislature has a budget for redistricting and is paying the witness from it.