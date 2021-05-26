newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Paid witness OK, says prof

WTAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the things supermajority Democrats have done during the redistricting process which irritate Republicans is to hire an expert witness to bolster their case. A university professor from Washington, D.C., who has a book to sell, for what that’s worth. Anyway, anybody who has been around a courthouse for a while sees paid witnesses there, too, and – regardless of who doesn’t like it – it’s legal. The legislature has a budget for redistricting and is paying the witness from it.

wtax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republicans#Democrats#American Community Survey#Professor#Prof Kent Redfield#Redistricting#June#Book#U S Census Data#Misconceptions#D C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsThe State Journal

Wait for Census data, witnesses say at second redistricting hearing

The second day of hearings on Illinois Democrats’ proposal for new legislative maps brought calls for lawmakers to wait for the Census data before redrawing legislative boundaries — a process that could involve missing constitutional deadlines. Several witnesses told lawmakers they are unhappy with the new House and Senate districts...
POTUSThe Guardian

School apologizes for stating falsely in yearbook Trump was not impeached

A school principal in Arkansas has apologized for “political inaccuracies” in a yearbook falsely stating that Donald Trump was not impeached and that last year’s racial protests in the US were “Black Lives Matter riots”. Josh Thompson, principal of Bentonville’s Lincoln junior high school, admitted that some of the contents...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Survey Says….Annapolis Did OK Handling the Pandemic

The City of Annapolis contracted with Change Research to conduct a survey of Annapolis residents to determine the level of satisfaction of residents receiving City services, including police, refuse collection, historic preservation, environment, transportation and infrastructure, and the Mayor’s responsiveness to community needs. The survey was conducted among 433 Annapolis residents between April 12-22, 2021. The $4,000 cost of the survey was included in Mayor Gavin Buckley’s FY 2021 budget.
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Highest Unemployment

The first few months after the COVID-19 pandemic, American unemployment rates reached the highest levels since The Great Depression. That has improved substantially and the national jobless rate currently hovers around 6%. However, that remains much higher than in early 2020 when unemployment was at a five-decade low, at 3.5%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics […]
Pontoosuc, ILWest Central Reporter

Census Bureau reports Pontoosuc population was 87 in 2019

Pontoosuc had a population of 87 people in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained by the West Central Reporter. The median age was 45, with 40.2 percent of the total population being female and 59.8 percent male. The state's total population in 2019 was 12,770,631. An agency of...
Minoritiesmilwaukeeindependent.com

Political backlash over critical race theory exposes a racist ideology that denies America’s racist history

From statehouses to Congress, Republicans have launched into a fight against the teaching of “critical race theory,” which just a year ago was a niche academic term. Experts in critical race theory say it is about acknowledging how racial disparities are embedded in U.S history and society, and the concept is being mischaracterized by conservatives. But GOP lawmakers in the past few months have succeeded in pushing it to the top of state legislative agendas.
Colorado StatePosted by
WABE

Colorado Becomes 1st State To Ban Legacy College Admissions

When someone applies to college, there’s often a box or a section on the application that asks about any relatives who attended the university — perhaps a parent or a cousin. This is called “legacy,” and for decades it’s given U.S. college applicants a leg up in admissions. But no longer in Colorado’s public colleges.
Presidential ElectionCNET

New party for anti-Trump Republicans? Here's what is happening

Frustrated by the direction the Republican party has taken since nominating Donald Trump as its presidential candidate, a group of of Republican leaders is pushing to "rededicate" the GOP to its founding ideals. Led by Republican and independent leaders, the group put out a public declaration titled A Call for American Renewal. More than 150 leaders have joined.
Public HealthPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Thirteen states prohibit proof-of-vaccination requirements

In 13 states, governors have issued orders or signed bills prohibiting some or all levels of government from issuing COVID-19 vaccine identification cards or requiring proof of vaccination as a condition for people to enter premises or receive services. A proof-of-vaccination requirement can be a private or government requirement that...