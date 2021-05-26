newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Dahleen Glanton: George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter thought his murder would change the world. It didn’t

By Dahleen Glanton, Chicago Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after her father was murdered by police, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter proclaimed that her “daddy changed the world.”. Oh, how we wish that were true. In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, Gianna saw hundreds of thousands of people of every race take to the streets of America to call for change. People in Britain, France, Germany and Australia protested in solidarity, and for change in their own countries.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Black People#State Legislatures#Change The World#Confederate#Juneteenth#Quaker Oats#Americans#Indi#Black Lives Matter#Daughter#President Joe Biden#Criminal Injustice#Blue Lives#Police#Silence#France#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

1 year later: A critical look at how business and legislation changed since George Floyd's murder

WASHINGTON — During the summer of 2020, the chant “Black Lives Matter” rang from every corner of the world, including the DMV. Activists and allies spent weeks protesting, demanding police reform and accountability after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer. Many businesses joined the movement taking to social media to pledge their support.
Minoritiesmprnews.org

Video: Remembering George Floyd, one year after his murder

One year ago, George Floyd took his last breath under the knee of a white police officer, unleashing a sea of protests around the world in the fight for racial justice. But before he became the catalyst, friends and family say Floyd was a "gentle giant" who sought a fresh start.
NFLohionewstime.com

George Floyd’s death fueled a year of change

Floyd’s death called on Americans, businesses and institutions to revisit their views on race, equality and social justice. Cleveland — A year ago, George Floyd, a black man handcuffed on the pavement, died after a white Minneapolis police officer fixed his knee to his neck for more than nine minutes.
Minoritiesbbcgossip.com

Looking Back On The One-Year Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Passing & How It Changed The World

#Roommates, today marks the one-year anniversary of the heartbreaking death of George Floyd, who tragically died at the hands of police brutality—but although a life was cut short in the face of violence, positivity still managed to rise to the surface. Immediately following George Floyd’s passing, protestors emerged from all across the country and throughout the world, which was like nothing we had seen since the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. People were (and still are) committed to making their voices heard as the call for justice within the American police force proved to be an issue that required action and not silence.
Violent CrimesNY Daily News

A year after his murder: Rev. Al Sharpton and George Floyd’s brother assess the work ahead

It’s been one year since the world watched the traumatizing video of George Floyd literally begging for his life, saying “I can’t breathe” over and over again as former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for what we now know was more than nine minutes. One year since the beloved father, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend was taken from us in such a horrific manner. Over the past year, we have witnessed (and organized) massive demonstrations demanding police reform, and we watched as Chauvin was convicted of second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. There have been a range of emotions over the course of the last year, and some breakthroughs, but the fight for federal legislation continues and we are as galvanized as ever.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: The death toll that shows little has changed since his murder shocked the world

It was when people said this needs to stop. It was when millions of Americans marched to say no more.It was a defiant insistence that what had become business as usual – the routine killing by police of unarmed people of colour in what should be everyday interactions – was no longer acceptable.And yet a year after the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd, the life literally squeezed out of him at a Minneapolis intersection by Derek Chauvin, as worried witnesses urged the officer to stop – and later millions watched around the world – the killings have not stopped.Rather, from...
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

How George Floyd changed the world

Wearing “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts and carrying a placard that read “Standing in Solidarity,” protesters poured into the streets of Camden, New Jersey, just days after a White Minneapolis police officer cavalierly asphyxiated with his knee an unarmed Black man, George Floyd. In a country riven by race, it came as a surprise when a Camden police officer approached one of the rally’s principal organizers, an African American mother of three named Yolanda Deaver, to ask an impassioned question:
Minoritieskcrw.com

Anniversary of George Floyd’s murder: Southern Californians reflect on a year of change

One year ago this week, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin. The killing set off the largest civil rights movement the U.S. has seen since the 1960s. For months, millions of Americans took to the streets to protest police brutality and demanded justice for Floyd and others who were killed by police. KCRW talks with Black Southern Californians about how their lives changed in the year since.
MinoritiesCosmopolitan

Say their names: The Black lives we can't forget a year on from George Floyd’s murder

In the final moments of George Floyd’s life, he said repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.” The cry - and his subsequent murder - changed the world irrevocably, catalysing protests and inspiring the resurgence of a movement against police brutality and all racially motivated violence against Black people. While George Floyd’s murderer, Officer Derek Chauvin, was found guilty on all charges brought against him for taking away Floyd’s life, we are far from justice, because we are far from peace.
ProtestsPosted by
People

George Floyd's Family Speaks at Rally Marking 1 Year Since His Murder: 'It Has Been a Painful Year'

George Floyd's family members appeared at a march in Minneapolis this weekend as activists plan events to mark one year since his murder by a police officer. On Sunday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Floyd's family members and loved ones well as families of other Black men killed by police attended the Minneapolis rally, according to the Associated Press. Tuesday will mark one year since the 46-year-old was killed on May 25, 2020, when former officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Atlantic

George Floyd’s Murder Changed Americans’ Views on Policing

President Joe Biden likes to recall a conversation he had with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s daughter, at Floyd’s funeral last summer. “Daddy changed the world,” she told Biden. If the first step to changing the world is changing people’s minds, Floyd’s murder one year ago did that—though just how much, and with what long-term effects, remain unclear.
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

'We really thought my brother's death would be the last police brutality case' | George Floyd's family to visit White House one year after his death

WASHINGTON — It’s been one year since the world first witnessed the murder of George Floyd. His final moments were caught on camera by bystanders who begged a former police officer to get off of him. His death led to months of unrest around the nation. Calls for change are still echoing in cities and states, and Tuesday, the family of George Floyd will meet with President Biden at the White House on the anniversary of his death.