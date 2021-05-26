Dahleen Glanton: George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter thought his murder would change the world. It didn’t
Days after her father was murdered by police, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter proclaimed that her “daddy changed the world.”. Oh, how we wish that were true. In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, Gianna saw hundreds of thousands of people of every race take to the streets of America to call for change. People in Britain, France, Germany and Australia protested in solidarity, and for change in their own countries.www.mdjonline.com