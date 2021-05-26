Dahleen Glanton: George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter thought his murder would change the world. It didn’t

It’s been one year since the world watched the traumatizing video of George Floyd literally begging for his life, saying “I can’t breathe” over and over again as former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for what we now know was more than nine minutes. One year since the beloved father, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend was taken from us in such a horrific manner. Over the past year, we have witnessed (and organized) massive demonstrations demanding police reform, and we watched as Chauvin was convicted of second-degree and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. There have been a range of emotions over the course of the last year, and some breakthroughs, but the fight for federal legislation continues and we are as galvanized as ever.