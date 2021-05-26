Counterpoint: Let the people smoke

I was a student at university when the smoking ban was introduced in 2007. I was a social smoker at the time – weren’t all students back then? – and was resolutely against it. My motivations were hardly altruistic: I simply had no wish to expose myself to the elements every time I’d had a few drinks and was craving a fag. And once the ban came in I didn’t. As the months rolled by I inadvertently quit smoking. By the time I tried a cigarette again enough time had elapsed that the taste repulsed me. I would henceforth join the ranks of the non-smokers, a club I am still a member of.