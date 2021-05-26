Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Point: Big Tobacco uses flavors to lure customers into lifetime of addiction

By Lisa Lacasse, InsideSources.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTobacco addiction is not a choice. Research shows nearly 70 percent of people who smoke want to quit and about half of people who smoke make a quit attempt every year. The tobacco industry knows it must keep customers addicted, and companies use insidious approaches to maintain a customer base. Menthol and flavors have played a major role in the addiction equation.

www.mdjonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Industry#Smoking Tobacco#Tobacco Smoke#Smoking Cigarettes#Big Tobacco#Congress#African Americans#Black Americans#Medicaid#Acs Can#Tobacco Addiction#Deadly Tobacco Products#Tobacco Control Programs#Menthol Flavors#Tobacco Cessation#Youth Tobacco Initiation#Customers#Menthol Cigarettes#Menthol Flavoring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrynewbostonpost.com

Seth Moulton Took $1,000 From Big Tobacco In 2017

What do Seth Moulton (D-Salem) and Richard Neal (D-Springfield) have in common?. A lot, probably. They’re both Democratic congressmen from Massachusetts. They both won primaries against Democrats to their left last year. And they both take corporate political action committee money. That includes money from defense contractors, as NewBostonPost has...
Pharmaceuticalswshu.org

Study: Flavored Tobacco Bans Can Push More Kids To Smoke

Some cities and states are banning flavored tobacco products — like those commonly found in e-cigarettes. A new study from the Yale School of Public Health finds that could have an unwanted effect — it could push kids toward traditional cigarettes. Abigail Friedman is with the Yale School of Public...
Healthaappublications.org

Smoking Susceptibility and Tobacco Media Engagement Among Youth Never Smokers

METHODS: Four waves (2013–2018) of the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study data were analyzed among youth aged 12 to 17 years at wave 1 who completed wave 4. Susceptibility was assessed by 4 items (openness to curiosity, try soon, try in the next year, and if your best friend offered) and categorized into 4 levels (0 = definitely no to all; 1 = yes to 1; 2 = yes to 2; and 3 + 4 = yes to 3 or 4 susceptibility items). Multivariable logistic regression evaluated how susceptibility levels, electronic cigarette use, and tobacco-related media activity predicted future experimental (≥1 puff), current (past 30 days), or established (≥100 cigarettes) smoking.
San Francisco, CAFuturity

Did a ban on flavored tobacco push teens to cigarettes?

Following a 2018 ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in San Francisco, high school students’ odds of smoking conventional cigarettes doubled, a new study shows. When voters in the city overwhelmingly approved the ballot measure, which included menthol cigarettes and flavored vape liquids, public health advocates celebrated. After all, tobacco use poses a significant threat to public health and health equity, and flavors are particularly attractive to youth.
LifestyleMOJEH

Is Vaping Safer Than Smoking Cigarettes? MOJEH Investigates

Whatever your poison, the results are in: if you are a smoker, vaper or part-time puffer, the hazards, both physical and mental, are higher than ever. May 31 marks World No Tobacco Day, and while the non-smokers among us are breathing easy, there are plenty who still choose to smoke, despite the dangers we’re all aware of. Anyone who has ever smoked will admit their first drag of a cigarette (or e-cigarette) tasted awful, can leave you feeling nauseous or horribly dizzy – so why do some of us then go and buy a packet of cigarettes while others leave it at that one puff? Carolyn Yaffe, psychotherapist at Camali Clinic, says, “There are some people who are susceptible to dependence while others are not. Non-dependent smokers are considered ‘social smokers’, having the ability to smoke intermittently. People who are older or smoke only in social situations are less likely to cultivate a habit. It is primarily teens who are most likely to develop an addiction to nicotine as they tend to smoke for several years. There are many reasons young girls begin to smoke. Those having a parent or older sibling who smokes are much more inclined to develop a smoking habit. Young people smoke to fit in with their peers; they believe smoking makes them look cool, older, and more mature.”
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made a Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

If you've gotten vaccinated in the U.S., you received one of three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson—because those are the only three COVID vaccines that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. However, none of these vaccines have been fully approved by the FDA, with Pfizer the first to submit its application for full approval nearly a month ago. Now, another vaccine company is taking that key step: Moderna just announced that it has started its application to gain full approval from the FDA.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Increased funding will help reduce cancer incidence caused by tobacco use

Marking World No Tobacco Day on 31st May, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) urges governments around the world to reduce tobacco-related cancer deaths and other diseases by increasing investment in tobacco control. Tobacco use contributes to the development of at least 20 different types of cancer and is...
Public HealthEllsworth American

Time to ban flavored tobacco products

In 2020, I began working in the public health arena for the first time. Most of that work is in primary prevention with a focus on obesity, resiliency and tobacco. In this role, I have been working in partnership with Flavors Hook Kids Maine to end the sale of flavored tobacco in Maine.
IndustryJournal Record

Bisbee: Buyer beware as Big Tobacco evolves

In the final days of the legislative session, language backed by Big Tobacco changing the definition of smokeless tobacco products and exempting new and emerging products from tobacco taxes was rushed through the legislative process. The bill signed on Monday narrowly redefines “smokeless tobacco” to only include products with leaf...
HealthLakefield Standard

Now is a great time to commit to quit using tobacco products forever

World No Tobacco Day is an annual celebration intended to inform the public about the dangers of using tobacco products (including electronic cigarettes), the target marketing by tobacco companies, what the World Health Organization is doing to address the tobacco epidemic and what individuals around the globe can do to claim their right to good health, healthy living and protecting future generations.
Healthajmc.com

e-Cigarettes, Heated Tobacco Products Linked to Lung Damage

Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and heated tobacco products come with significant health risks, much as conventional cigarettes do, a study found. Despite marketing to the contrary by the tobacco industry, electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and heated tobacco products (HTPs) come with significant risks, according to a new study. A literature review by...
Healthfashionweekdaily.com

nzo Vape is the Innovative Gift to Cigarette Smokers Looking to Quit

Vaping has become very popular in mainstream society, however, with so many choices in an oversaturated market, how does a consumer know which vape is best? Many consumers are often confused as to whether they should buy a disposable vape or a device that can be refilled, what flavour they should choose, amount of nicotine, or what type of design looks best when carried on their person. Finding the right vape can be an arduous endeavor for those looking to quit smoking, especially for those who are new to the vape market. Vaping is considered to be a much healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes,(https://journal.chestnet.org/article/S0012-3692(20)30754-6/fulltext) as it doesn’t have components that are detrimental to an individual’s health than that of traditional cigarettes. nzo Vape is a company that is based out of the United Kingdom, and they are quickly distinguishing themselves from the masses by offering unique elements that make them the premium choice for both smokers and vapers alike. nzo Vape offers adjustable nicotine intake levels through a variety of pods, aiming to help the general well-being of the public by removing nicotine from their life. They have also established collaborative partnerships with some of the best liquid brands on the market, giving consumers a selection of 29 great tasting, high quality flavours to choose from, as they gradually reduce their nicotine intake.