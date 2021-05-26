Ivanhoe awarded $11.4m

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The homeless debate, playing out on city streets in Midtown Sacramento. Safe ground camping sites and homeless shelters are at capacity. Now, the homeless camps are spreading into nearby neighborhoods. This week, Caltrans moved in – telling some of the city’s homeless to get out. Neighbors filed formal complaints of finding needles, human waste and trash off W and 9th just below the X Street bridge. Caltrans calls it a public safety issue, but now the homeless are taking their stuff and moving it right across the street. “They just took everything,” said Michelle as she looked through what’s left of belongings from...

