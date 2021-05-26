CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanhoe awarded $11.4m

East Texas News
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIVANHOE – For a city that has seen its fair share of progress in its short life as an incorporated city, last Friday was a red-letter day for Ivanhoe. On that date, Ivanhoe’s mayor Cathy Bennett, along with the state’s land commissioner George P. Bush and state Senator Robert Nichols announced that the state’s General Land Office (GLO) approved a funding amount of more than $11.4 million to go to the city toward flood mitigation projects, which will improve the city’s drainage infrastructure.

easttexasnews.com

