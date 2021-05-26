Cancel
New Boston, TX

DONAL MITCHELL

bowiecountynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonal Lee Mitchell, age 82 of New Boston, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in a local hospital. Mr. Mitchell was born May 3, 1939 on the Marsh Farm in Springhill, Texas. He was Retired from Red River Army Depot, member of Springhill Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Edna Earl Mitchell, 1 brother, Louis Ray Mitchell, 1 Sister, Ruth Ann Sullivan, 2 daughters, Laurie Donette Mitchell and Jamie Leann Tinsley, 1 son, Donal Eugene Mitchell, four grandchildren, Jordan, John and Ben Tinsley and Wesley Wise, 2 great grandchildren, Hunter Griffen and Darian Wise, 2 sons in law, Robert Tinsley and Bruce Reeves.

