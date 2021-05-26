newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yucaipa, CA

Yucaipa Council approves right-of-way acquisition

By Michelle Lopez
newsmirror.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Yucaipa seeks to acquire permanent easements from 11 properties located at the intersections of Avenue E with Fourth and Fifth Streets to construct the Avenue E Intersections Project. This council meeting discussed two of the 11 properties. On May 10, at the Yucaipa City Council meeting, the...

www.newsmirror.net
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yucaipa, CA
Yucaipa, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Real Estate#Property Owner#Private Property#State Council#State Funding#Funding Costs#State Law#Yucaipa Council#The Yucaipa City Council#An Offer Of Dedication#Development Services City#Right Of Way Acquisition#Permanent Right Of Way#Permanent Easements#Ada Ramps#Sufficient Funding#Pavement Widening#Sale#Closing Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Bloomington, CARedlands Daily Facts

Opponents of Bloomington truck fueling station cry foul

They were hoping for sit-down restaurants and retail shops that would create jobs and pump some economic vitality into their struggling community. Instead, they got a truck stop. Bloomington residents and the Colton Joint Unified School district are fighting the planned Bloomington Commercial Center on the southeast corner of Cedar...
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT INSTITUTES FIRE RESTRICTIONS ON BLM LAND

The Bureau of Land Management has instituted seasonal fire restrictions on BLM lands through December 31. Managing editor Tami Roleff has more information…. The BLM’s seasonal Fire Prevention Order places fire restrictions for the California Desert District, which includes San Bernardino County as well as most of southern California. The elevated restrictions address the use of campfires, controlled flame devices, and smoking on public lands. In addition, recreational target shooting is prohibited in western San Bernardino County, (but does not target licensed hunting). A statewide Fire Prevention Order requires a year-round campfire permit, a five-foot diameter clearance around campfires, prohibits the possession and use of steel-jacketed or steel core ammunition, and provides guidance for extinguishing campfires on BLM-managed public lands.
Chino Hills, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Goodell named captain for Chino Hills station

Garth Goodell was introduced to the community at the Chino Hills City Council meeting on Tuesday as the new “chief of police,” coincidentally during National Police Week proclaimed by Mayor Brian Johsz. Capt. Goodell began his career with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in October 1993 as a reserve...
San Bernardino County, CAiebusinessdaily.com

SB County takes first redistricting steps

San Bernardino County has started its 10-year redistricting effort with the launch of an interactive website and the first meeting of its redistricting commission. The website, sbcountyredistricing.com, has information about the redistricting process, upcoming meetings, archived meetings and the latest information on redistricting, according to a statement on the county’s website.
Redlands, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Redlands Republican Women’s Club plans in-person and Zoom meeting

Bob Dutton, a former California Assembly member and state senator who now serves as San Bernardino County assessor-recorder, will be the featured speaker when Redlands Republican Women’s Club meets Friday, May 21. The club offers a choice of a lunch meeting 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Redlands Country Club, 1749...
San Bernardino County, CAsbcsentinel.com

Despite Lack Of Prosecutorial Backing, Sheriff Yet Intent On Rooting Up Marijuana Wherever It Grows

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s effort to eradicate large-scale marijuana farms continued unabated last week, with deputies and detectives carrying out at least eight raids on unlicensed cultivation operations in the Eastern Mojave desert region. That effort, involving more than a dozen sworn law enforcement officers, resulted in the...
San Bernardino County, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Fun vaccination events set in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County plans to hold “Fire and Ice Cream” events where residents can receive vaccinations. The county, in partnership with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, will lead a parade of fire trucks, other emergency vehicles, the county’s Our Shot for Hope mobile vaccination van, an ice cream truck and a churro van through streets where the county will provide the free treats and vaccinations. No appointment is necessary. “‘Fire and Ice Cream’­ is an example of how committed we are to making vaccines available across the county, especially in vulnerable or hard-to-reach neighborhoods,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We’re happy to do this in conjunction with our county fire department. Firefighters are trusted heroes in our communities, and nothing draws attention like fire trucks and ice cream trucks.”
San Bernardino, CAwestsidestorynewspaper.com

County Schools De Nava, New President of CASBO

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— SAN BERNARDINO – Richard De Nava, assistant superintendent of Business Services for County Schools, began his role as president of the California Association of School Business Officials (CASBO) on April 8. De Nava has been a member of CASBO for 17 years. During his tenure with the...
Victorville Daily Press

Firefighters increase containment to 55% on Pine Fire near Piñon Hills

The Pine Fire, which ignited earlier this week near Piñon Hills, burned 450 acres and destroyed at least one structure, was 55% contained by Friday, according to fire officials. In an update around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said evacuation orders would be lifted at 9...
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

CHAD MAYES ON THE Z107.7 “UP CLOSE” SHOW TODAY

Independent State Assemblyman Chad Mayes will be the guest on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show this morning at 10:05 a.m. Last election two-thirds of the voters in San Bernardino County voted for Measure “K”, which would restrict County Supervisors to one four-year term and cap their pay at $60,000 annually. Mayes has introduced a state law which would overrule Measure “K”. giving Supervisors two terms and allowing them to set their own pay. When Z107.7 took Mayes to task he said his bill would be “proactive” not “reactive” to measure “K”. We told him we did not understand that, and he agreed to come on the “Up Close” show and explain it. Join us for that explanation and more on what is happening in state government. The “Up Close” show with guest Chad Mayes, at 10:05 this morning here on Z107.7.
San Bernardino County, CAprecinctreporter.com

Deltas to Honor Community Leaders Saturday May 15

The San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will continue its tradition of honoring two outstanding community leaders during its annual Culmination program on Saturday, May 15. The Chapter will present the inaugural Woodie Rucker Hughes Social Advocacy Award to Ms. Jennifer Vaughn-Blakely. Since 2010 Ms....
San Bernardino County, CAzachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues Thursday to search for missing Robert Miller.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continues their search for missing Robert Miller. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 84 year old Robert Miller went missing at 5:26 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 from the area of...
San Bernardino County, CAkvcrnews.org

San Bernardino County Opens Vaccination Sites to Walk-Ups

San Bernardino County COVID-19 vaccination sites have extended their hours and are now accepting walk-ups. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on what to expect. In an effort to boost vaccination rates, 12 county-run vaccination sites are now open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Walk-ups will have to register on site and answer health screening questions before getting their jab. The locations include: