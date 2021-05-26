How NATO Would Wage a Fourth Battle of the Atlantic Against Russia
Over at Business Insider, Christopher Woody has the story of how NATO navies are working to keep the sea lanes connecting North America with Europe open in times of war. These routes amount to connective tissue binding together the North Atlantic community. Cut them through surface, undersea, or air warfare and you dismember the alliance. In other words, you isolate forces in Europe from U.S. and Canadian reinforcements and simplify the task of defeating the detachment of NATO forces in Europe.www.19fortyfive.com