How NATO Would Wage a Fourth Battle of the Atlantic Against Russia

“Our values are the compass that guides us and thanks to our unity and ability to adapt, NATO has kept the peace for more than 70 years. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, NATO welcomed former adversaries from Central and Eastern Europe, helping to spread freedom and democracy and allowing a divided Germany – and a divided continent – to reunite. Today, we are adapting again to an uncertain world, with a more assertive Russia, sophisticated cyber-attacks, brutal terrorism, nuclear proliferation, climate change, and the rise of China. To respond to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges we must recommit to our values, and our collective defence, in full respect of our diversity, so that we can continue to forge consensus, and work together for peace,” Secretary General Stoltenberg said.