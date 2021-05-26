newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Bears QB Cutler preaches patience with FIelds

By Dan Wiederer Chicago Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Cutler understands the impatience, the eagerness of Chicago Bears fans who want to see their quarterback of the future play as soon as possible. But Cutler, who made 102 starts over eight seasons with the Bears from 2009 to 2016, also sees little harm in the team’s current plan to keep Justin Fields behind Andy Dalton until the rookie is better equipped to play, has a firmer grasp of the offense, greater command in the huddle and increased comfort on the field.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Football#He Got Game#Go Game#Bears Qb Cutler#Waddle Silvy#Wmvp Am 1000#The Denver Broncos#Ohio State#Waddle Silvy#Chicago Bears Fans#Field#Interceptions#Games#Things#St Louis#Training Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks current starting QB situation in Chicago

The Chicago Bears were so impressed with Justin Fields that the organization made a trade up to the No. 11 spot to land the former Ohio State quarterback. Several analysts thought that move was the steal of the draft this year. It doesn’t mean that Fields is going to be...
NFL247Sports

Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule released

No matter what their record was the year prior, all eyes turn to the Dallas Cowboys at the start of every NFL season. When you’re the biggest franchise in the sport, that’s always going to be the case and the 2021 NFL season is no different, despite the Cowboys’ struggles last season.
NFLNew York Post

Bears insist Andy Dalton is ‘QB1’ over Justin Fields – for now

The Bears’ unfortunate “QB1” tweet is still accurate – for now. Chicago got their first look at top draft pick Justin Fields during their rookie mini-camp this weekend, and he reportedly impressed during the three-day set of practices. That said, Bears coach Matt Nagy is still insisting that free-agent signing Andy Dalton will be their guy come Week 1.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears 2021 Best Case Scenario

This may be the most excited I have ever been for a Chicago Bears season. The hype of maybe finally having a franchise Quarterback is a feeling I never thought I would have. But here we are. And when you add the ever evolving story of Aaron Rodgers refusing to play for the Green Bay Packers, this is looking like a very fun 2021 season for the Chicago Bears.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Andy Dalton and Justin Fields have a QB competition? What does the depth chart look like at wide receiver? Will fans be allowed to attend camp?

The Chicago Bears will get their first look at the 2021 draft class this weekend during a rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Some Bears fans, meanwhile, are looking ahead to training camp this summer and whether first-round pick Justin Fields will get a shot at earning the starting quarterback job over Andy Dalton. That’s where Brad Biggs’ Bears mailbag kicks off this week. Do you feel it will be ...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

There's Plenty of Bears Offense to Turn Around

The drafting is over and the work on the field is about to begin for the Chicago Bears. Now that they know the large majority of the players who will play offense for them this year, it's time to recall why they needed to draft five players on offense before they ever looked at the defensive side, why they spent money to bring in a couple of free agent wide receivers and a backup running back and why they trimmed two tackles from their roster.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NFL Schedule Leak: Chicago Bears rumored Week 15 MNF

The excitement amongst Chicago Bears fans continues to grow this offseason after a strong showing at the 2021 NFL Draft. With former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields now in Chicago, the outlook on the upcoming season, and years ahead, looks a whole lot different than it did just a few months ago.
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears consulted Pat Fitzgerald before drafting Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears kept their NFL Draft plans under wraps for as long as possible before making their bold move in the first round to trade up and select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 overall. It was a calculated decision by a franchise in need of new life at the game's most important decision and was well-vetted in the weeks leading up to the first round, according to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Is Simple Approach to Bears QB the Best?

It's a fine line Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor must walk, although to hear him more will be made of the Andy Dalton and Justin Fields quarterback competition than is necessary. Lazor is good at reducing pressure situations. The reason he's walking on a bit of an edge is on...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Where do the Bears rank in the post-draft NFL Power Rankings?

The Chicago Bears were widely praised for their 2021 NFL Draft class, but we’re still talking about a team coming off consecutive 8-8 seasons, with some questions in the secondary, some uncertainty along the offensive line, poor depth at linebacker, and a play caller resuming those duties after demoting himself a year ago.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Chris Canty says Matt Nagy needs to build offense around Justin Fields

After trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft to take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears will have to decide whether or not they are going to start him, or veteran Andy Dalton, who they signed in the offseason. On Thursday morning’s edition of Get Up!, Super Bowl champion Chris Canty said head coach Matt Nagy needs to have an offense built around Fields before he can be the starter.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Lions

Bears HC Matt Nagy said they are creating a “really good plan” for all three quarterbacks Justin Fields, Nick Foles, and Andy Dalton. “We are in a position right now where, with the three quarterbacks that we have, we know that we got to put a really good plan together for all three of those guys,” Nagy said, via NFL.com.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Schedule Release: When will Justin Fields start?

The Chicago Bears‘ 2021 schedule was officially released on Wednesday night and many were quick to debate on when Bears’ first-round draft selection Justin Fields will make his debut as the starting quarterback for the team. Dating back to when the Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Backup quarterback is quietly a big question mark for the Cowboys

The Cowboys without Dak Prescott is not a sight any Cowboys fan would like to see in 2021. We all remember how last year went. Prescott’s progress, by all accounts, is going wonderfully and Dak himself said if need be he could be ready to go now. The Cowboys were able to secure Dak long term, and Cowboys Nation can feel good about the fact that it looks as if QB1 is taken care of and accounted for, for the foreseeable future.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Forecasting The Storylines For the 2021 Chicago Bears Schedule

The 2021 NFL Schedule was released Wednesday night as teams learned the date and TV times for their opponents. The Chicago Bears have four primetime games along with a Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. With excitement building for the season with first-round quarterback Justin Fields potentially starting along with head coach Matt Nagy facing a make or break season, it is fun predict the outcomes and potential storylines of the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Backup Duty Now for Justin Fields

Bears coach Matt Nagy made it onto the practice field Sunday for a walk-through practice and one first-hand view of Justin Fields before the next step in the quarterback's progression. The veterans come to Halas Hall starting next week and this means fewer chances for every rookie in practice, including...