Kenneth Doyle Lynch, 67, of New Boston, Texas went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2021 at a local hospital in Texarkana, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Saturday, May 29, 2021 with Rev. Ross Hyde and Wendell Morton officiating. Graveside services will follow at Ringwood Cemetery in Old Boston.