On Monday, we celebrate Memorial Day. A solemn time for our nation when we pause to reflect and honor the memory of those departed, who have served our country in the uniforms of our armed forces. There is no greater honor than serving your country, and we take the time to remember and celebrate those who have given so much for our country. We spend this day remembering the soldiers through the centuries who have come together to fight for a common cause. They’ve defended America when our borders, our people, and our way of life have been threatened.